The Original Miami Beach Antique Show Wrapped its 2019 Edition

Robust Attendance and Incredible Design Distinguished the 55th Anniversary Event

The 2019 edition of the Original Miami Beach Antique Show wrapped up with both attendees and exhibitors expressing unbridled enthusiasm for the quality of the event. After a two-year hiatus, the show returned to its original home at the Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC), which recently underwent a $615 million renovation. The quality and quantity of merchandise on the show floor, which included jewelry, watches, handbags, art, American and European silver, home décor, furniture and collectables, secured the show’s reputation as the pinnacle event in the U.S. antiques market.

“We’re thrilled with the success of the show,” enthused Katrina Canady, Show Manager for U.S. Antique Shows. “When our exhibitors are happy, we’re happy! We were also incredibly pleased to be working with our partners at MBCC. Our collaboration on logistics was seamless and created an incredible experience for both our attendees and exhibitors.”

“This is my first time exhibiting at this show in Miami and I love it,” explained Grace Lavarro from Jewels by Grace, “A lot of my Miami clients came to see me, and I love being at the MBCC. There’s such a great energy in the building and the team does a fabulous job; kudos!”

“The show is excellent. It’s my first time attending and I was surprised by the breadth of offerings,” said Joanne, a consumer from New Jersey. “I came expecting to see jewelry, but I didn’t expect the furniture, the art, or the clothing and purses; it’s fascinating!”

“The show has been terrific,” remarked Josh Cohen from The Emporium. “Traffic has been really fantastic and I’m seeing a good mix of existing and new clients, we’re very happy!

The week kicked off on Saturday morning with an official Ribbon Cutting and Proclamation from the City of Miami Beach to acknowledge the event’s 55th anniversary. Several officials from the MBCC and the City of Miami Beach, including the Vice Mayor, Michael Gongóra, and Commissioner Micky Steinberg were in attendance.

“From this day forward, today’s date will now officially be known as Original Miami Beach Antique Show Day,” noted Gongóra from the center of the MBCC’s grand lobby, establishing an upbeat tone that permeated throughout the rest of the 4-day event.

