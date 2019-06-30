Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

The seaweed is still here

By: Kristen Rosen Gonzalez |June 29, 2019

The seaweed is gone from The Edition Hotel, but the rest of the beach, where the residents live, it’s still very foul.

How hard is it to push this into one big pile?

Dear Resident,

Today I spent some time on the Collins Avenue corridor and went to survey the seaweed (click here to see my video). It’s still there — it was only removed from one hotel, and the rest of the beach remains a stinky, sticky, foul mess of seaweed mixed with trash.

We need action and we need it now!

People made fun of a presidential primary nominee who said that government should use love to conquer all, but I think she’s onto something.

I love our city, I love our beaches, I adore our residents, and the more I get to know you, the harder I fall for you.

Let’s fix this seaweed problem, and let’s do it as soon as possible.

As your commissioner, I won’t back down. I will fight always fight for you. Like Churchill said, “We will fight from the beaches!”

XXOO,

Kristen

