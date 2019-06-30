The seaweed is still here

The seaweed is gone from The Edition Hotel, but the rest of the beach, where the residents live, it’s still very foul.

Dear Resident,

Today I spent some time on the Collins Avenue corridor and went to survey the seaweed ( click here to see my video ). It’s still there — it was only removed from one hotel, and the rest of the beach remains a stinky, sticky, foul mess of seaweed mixed with trash.

We need action and we need it now!

People made fun of a presidential primary nominee who said that government should use love to conquer all, but I think she’s onto something.

I love our city, I love our beaches, I adore our residents, and the more I get to know you, the harder I fall for you.

Let’s fix this seaweed problem, and let’s do it as soon as possible.

As your commissioner, I won’t back down. I will fight always fight for you. Like Churchill said, “We will fight from the beaches!”

XXOO,

Kristen

P.S. Please join us July 24th at the SAND Bar+Kitchen in North Beach. (see below)