THE SPOT BARBERSHOP: MORE THAN JUST A HAIRCUT…

The Spot Barbershop provides a top-tier experience for its guests, leaving them feeling great and looking even better. Designed to be a true gentleman’s experience and a hideaway from every man’s day-to-day hustle, the founders spared no expense in creating a unique aesthetic within each space.

“When you love something, and love what you do, the obstacles don’t matter.” Says Founder Fredis Perdomo.

Take a seat in one of the vintage barber chairs and enjoy the classic tunes to feel like you traveled back in time at one of the 8 locations: Brickell (2), Coral Gables, Coral Way, Doral, Edgewater, South Miami, and West Miami,. The Spot Barbershop is also slated to open additional locations in Downtown Dadeland, Design District, Downtown Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Midtown Doral, and South Beach.

Services including haircuts, grooming, beard & mustache trimming, manicures, pedicures, and waxing starting at just $15.

Meet the Founders: Fredis and Juan Carlos Perdomo

Fredis sparked his passion for cutting hair at just 14 years old, picking up a cutting machine for the first time to give his friend a haircut. A week later, his friend came back for more and even brought along another eager customer, thus his business was born. Just five short years later, Fredis teamed up with his brother Juan Carlos, who mentored and supported his barber business. True examples of the “American Dream,” Fredis and Juan Carlos opened their first location in Little Havana and have since expanded their business into an ever-growing lifestyle brand.

Meet the CMO and Designer: Diana Hernandez

Before partnering with The Spot Barbershop and becoming the creative behind the brand, Diana boasted years of impressive experience as an industrial designer, an art director and business owner. Creating a differentiated name and image for The Spot Barbershop, Diana transports guests to a classic time where they can get a good haircut, and exude elegance and class.