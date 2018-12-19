“THE WHARF” SOUTH FLORIDA’S FAVORITE POP-UP EVENT SPACE TURNS ONE

The three-day celebration extravaganza included entertainment, food, cocktails and FIREWORKS!

The Wharf held “Friendsgiving” on Wednesday November 21st featuring DJ Irie and collecting nonperishable items for Camillus House. But just a few days prior, marked the one-year anniversary of South Florida’s favorite pop-up event space. Situated on a bend on the Historic Miami River, The Wharf is an open-air special event venue, that has helped re-shape the city’s dynamic local culinary and cultural scene. Celebrating big, the venue welcomed the South Florida community to come out and enjoy three days of festivities.

Since opening in 2017 The Wharf has provided a setting unlike any other in South Florida. The 30,000 sq. ft open-air pop-up has welcomed just shy of 1 million patrons who have visited since the inception. Successfully, The Wharf has partnered and hosted over 350 quality community events for charities, businesses, organizations, countless numbers of birthdays, and social gatherings.

With many exciting and notable events including: David Beckham and the MLS, Jackson Memorial Hospital, The United Way, Miami Marlins, Miami Dolphins, Camillus House, Special Operations Warrior Foundation, Harley Davidson, Brickell Magazine, Alzheimer’s Association, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital & Foundation, A Sweet Chance Foundation, Abriendo Puertas Foundation, Best Buddies Foundation, Life is Art Foundation, Simon Malls, Baptist Health Foundation, Latin Builders Association, Columbus High School, Deco Drive, New Times, The City of Miami, Time Out Miami, Indulge Miami, De Hostos Senior Living, and Kristie House Foundation, the best is yet to come.

A year later, and Miami’s most sought-after food trucks are still on a regular rotation weekly, to satisfy eager palates as well as the foodie community. Featuring Mojo Donuts, Cracked by Chef Adrianne, La Santa Taqueria, Sweet Melody Ice Cream, Spris Artisan Pizza, King of Racks BBQ and a fish market & raw bar by local seafood favorite Garcia’s featuring OG Ceviche, “foodie row” as may refer to it has become a guest and family favorite place to great a bite.

“When putting this project together we would have never thought the support from the community would have been so strong. Because of the public’s support, we’ve been able to revitalize a large area of the Miami River, and transform it into a place where friends and families can share special moments, create unforgettable memories and attend some amazing events,” stated Emi Guerra.

“We couldn’t be happier with the response we have gotten and appreciate the way the public has embraced our concept,” stated Alex Mantecon about the milestone.

Droves of guests came out to share in the festivities which were presented in part by Brickell Magazine, SocialMiami.com, Time Out Miami and The Miami New Times.

The one-year celebration was a huge success. The Wharf welcomes those wanting to enjoy a great time in an open-air setting to visit it’s now “updated” version which includes redesigned areas, and its tent structure (which had been closed for the hot summer days) is now open for guests to enjoy the Miami “winter” weather.

The Wharf is located at 114 SW North River Drive, Miami, Florida and open Thursday through Sunday weekly.

Follow on social IG: @WharfMiami and on Face book: The Wharf Miami. Visit on the web: www.WharfMiami.com |