Three-Time Olympian Shaune D. Fraser, Esq. Launches U.S. Immigration Law Practice in Miami Beach, Florida

Shaune D. Fraser, Esq. has launched Fraser Immigration Law, PLLC, a law firm based in Miami, FL concentrating on U.S. Immigration and Nationality law. Following an impressive athletic career that included three Olympic appearances, three NCAA Division I National Championships, and three Pan American Games Medals, Shaune D. Fraser, Esq. has shifted his career passion to the field of U.S. Immigration Law where the scope of his representation includes individuals and corporations in the fields of financial technology, software engineering, music, entertainment, athletics and, of course, competitive swimming.

His first-hand knowledge of the complex U.S. immigration system allows him to empathize with clients on a personal level and his client-friendly approach stems from the fact that he handles each case as if it were his own. His expertise lies in the fields of business & employment-based immigration, and his strategies are a reflection of his meticulous study and research into the latest USCIS adjudication trends, policy memoranda, and U.S. Federal Court decisions. He harmonizes this knowledge with his in-depth, field-specific insights to tailor the credentials of his clients to the requirements of each category.

Fraser Immigration Law, PLLC utilizes the latest technology to increase case processing efficiencies and facilitate a streamlined approach to case management. The firm approaches every relationship with an unwavering commitment to service, and its capabilities are differentiated through its innovative analysis, continuous improvement and commitment to excellence. Clients receive innovative, individualized, and meaningful advice that reflects our extensive knowledge and passionate approach to service.

Fraser Immigration Law, PLLC invites you to join us as your trusted partner in immigration. See website for details: http://www.fraserpllc.com