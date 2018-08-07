Todd Nordstrom of The Nordstrom Network at KW Miami Beach Hosts His 19th Annual Charity Event To Benefit Children’s Home Society of Florida

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Exemplifying the core values of the largest real estate franchise in the world, Todd Nordstrom of the Nordstrom Network at Keller Williams Miami Beach recently hosted over 150 guests at Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant in the trendy Sunset Harbour area. Over $7000 was raised to help fund the Children’s Home Society annual back to school drive.

“We believe in supporting the community where we live and work,” said Todd Nordstrom of the Nordstrom Network at Keller Williams Miami Beach. “It’s our way of giving to a worthy cause and also thanking to our friends, neighbors, and clients. I was so honored this year to be awarded the real estate agent with the Most Innovative Method of Marketing by the Miami Beach Chamber at the annual City National Bank Better Beach Awards. The CHS fundraiser is an example of our marketing.”

The Children’s Home Society of Florida is one of the oldest and largest statewide non-profits providing services to children and families in need in Miami Dade for 75 years. CHS offers services for abused, neglected and/or abandoned children including emergency shelter, foster care, adoption assistance, prevention initiatives and childcare as well as intervention programs for children and families affected by HIV/AIDS.

“CHS is proud to the be the beneficiary of Todd and the Nordstrom Network’s amazing fundraiser. But it’s really the kids that truly benefit by getting new school clothes and supplies,” says Karen Guy, Charitable Giving Director for CHS.

The Nordstrom Network is located at the KW Miami Beach office, at 1680 Meridian Avenue, Suite 200, Miami Beach FL 33139. KW Miami Beach was established in 2008 and has 200+ agents.

To learn more about Keller Williams Realty, call Mirielle Enlow at 305-695-1112 or visit www.kw.com. For more information on Children’s Home Society of Florida contact Karen Guy at 305-755-6532.