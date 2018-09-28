Topless In Miami to Highlight Auto Show

The Miami International Auto Show’s popular Topless in Miami exhibit features the Auto Industry’s leading convertibles as judged by the Southern Automotive Media Association (SAMA) at their recently-held eighth annual competition.

Among the vehicles recognized by SAMA and expected to be on display during the Auto Show are Nissan’s popular 370Z roadster, the Ford Mustang, Alfa Romeo’s Stelvio Quadrifoglio, Mercedes-Benz’s AMG S63 Cabriolet and the Ram 1500 Crew Cab with Longhorn trim and a double sunroof.

“For eight years SAMA has been recognizing the best topless vehicles in the market,” said SAMA President Jaime Florez. “The 370Z reflects the spirit and vitality of Miami and the South Florida community and is an ideal choice for such recognition.”

As well as convertibles, the Topless competition is open to vehicles that offer occupants an “open air” driving and riding experience via the new, popular sun and moon roofs found on many cars, SUVs and crossovers on the market.

SAMA is an organization of automotive journalists, representatives of media organizations, corporate communications specialists, marketing and advertising representatives and auto manufacturers related to South Florida’s dynamic automotive industry.

Based in Miami, it was formed in March 2007 and has grown to include more than 140 members from around the South and country.

For more information, visit its website www.samaonline.org.