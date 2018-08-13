“Trading Spaces” Star, John Gidding Headlines the Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show, South Florida’s largest and premier home improvement expo will take place, Labor Day Weekend, from Friday, August 31st to Monday, September 3rd (Labor Day) a NEW LOCATION, Mana Wynwood Convention Center, 318 NW 23rd St, Miami, 33127.

One of television’s most recognized architects/designers, John Gidding of TLC’s “Trading Spaces” will be the Home Show’s featured speaker presenting, Living in Art: Decorating Through Self-Expression. Gidding will also paint an original work of art during the first day (before and between presentations) which will be raffled off to an audience member at his final presentation.

“I enjoy painting ad hoc and I think it’ll be a great way of getting people to think about where they’d put a contemporary piece in their home, as they’ll potentially win the piece that’s right there,” comments Gidding.

Gidding will share some takeaways on how to feel about your own “art collection”; identify ways of making walls have a purpose in each room; introduce different usages of art in interiors through furniture, installations, paintings, graffiti, etc.; and discuss the role of art in “Trading Spaces” and why it’s always put off as “homework.”

Giddings’ seminars take place at the Ygrene Home Improvement Stage at 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 2nd and Monday (Labor Day), September 3rd.

What to Expect at the Miami-Wynwood Home Show

Design Inspiration: From traditional to trendy, there will be thousands of choices for the home, backyard and office: furniture; fine art and décor; landscaping items, patio furniture and grills; appliances; doors, cabinets and fixtures; flooring; home automation; wall and window treatments; home automation; hurricane protection, pergolas, awnings and much more. Plus, special savings exclusive to the Show.

Designer Rooms for the Stars!: Four Interior Designers will each create a room vignette for a television news journalist “client” and reveal the final design to him/her at the Home Show. This year’s “Designer Rooms for the Stars” designers and celebrity matches are: Julia Alzate of Julia Alzate Design and Tips will create a room vignette for WSVN7 News Anchor, Craig Stevens; Roberta Black of RB Design — Co-Anchor CBS4 News This Morning, Lauren Pastrana; Reginald Dunlap of Reginald Dunlap Interior Design — NBC6 in the Mix, Hosts Johnna Gomez and Jen Herrera; and Viviana Galetto of Viviana Galetto Designs — Univison23 El News Cafe Host, Robmariel Olea;

One-Day Room Makeovers: How to Get the Designer Look for Less with Martin Amado of SoFlo HOME PROJECT, WPLG Channel 10. The Secrets to Styling the Home of Your Dreams Are As Easy As 1–2–3! Design expert and “makeover maestro” Martin Amado reveals the 3-step method he uses to create dramatic room makeovers for his clients in only one day. From walls to furniture to accessories, learn how to decorate rooms of any style in layers like a professional designer. Amado will be signing his books following his seminar. — 1:30 p.m., Saturday, September 1st ;

Designing South Florida: Wynwood + Interior Design: Panel Seminar for industry professionals moderated by Angela Caraway-Carlton, Journalist and Indulge contributor, presented in collaboration with Wynwood Business Improvement District (BID) Discuss Wynwood’s evolution as a neighborhood and the District’s embrace of design-focused businesses and design in general. Panelists are Adam Kayce, Vice President, Home Show Management Corp.; David Charette, Principal, Britto Charette Interior Design; Dylan Finger, Mana Miami Managing Director; and Manny Gonzalez, Wynwood BID Executive Director. — 3:00 p.m., Saturday, September 1st ;

Family Day: Wynwood Walls Art Activity presented by Viernes Culturales with artists, Franks Christopher and Sabrina Alfonso. Children can color their own “Wynwood Walll” inspired by the buildings, businesses, and murals in the Wynwood Art District. 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Sunday, September 2nd ;

Other seminars include: Learn how to maximize homeowners insurance and storm-proof your home presented by Walter Jenkins, Vice President of DTRT Insurance Group with Rafael Perez, Managing Director at Ygrene; The Importance of Green Spaces in our City with Andrew Gonzalez of Hialeah Gardens Botanical Garden; and Easy Décor Tips for your Special Occasion Table with Julia Alzate, TV personality and lifestyle expert who appears on Univision’s Despierta America and Amor 107.5’s Tardes Calientes.

All seminars take place at the Ygrene Home Improvement Stage. Visit www.homeshows.net for the full schedule.

Where, When and Contact Information

Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show

August 31 to September 3, 2018 (Labor Day Weekend)

Friday: 4:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Saturday: 12:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Sunday: 12:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Monday: 12:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Mana Wynwood Convention Center

318 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127

$10.00 adults; $1.00 children 11 and under. Online or at the Box Office. Purchase tickets online by Thursday, August 30th and SAVE $3.00. Take the Brightline from either Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach stations and save! Visit www.homeshows.net for details.