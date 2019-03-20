ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL REVEALS PHASE TWO LINEUP

Ultra Music Festival will return to Miami, FL on March 29, 30 and 31 2019 with an expanded array of talent set to take on their brand new home at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park and Miami Marine Stadium. With the full RESISTANCE lineup and RESISTANCE Island tri-stage concept announced, a new wave of headliners have been added to the mix, with Adam Beyer b2b Cirez D, Black Coffee, Dog Blood (Skrillex + Boys Noize), Eric Prydz, Sven Väth and Tom Morello (Live) all set to perform throughout the weekend.

Along with extended hours and expanded festival grounds, #ULTRA2019 will also see more label and brand curated stages than ever before. Odesza’s ‘Foreign Family Collective’, deadmau5’s ‘mau5trap’, Richie Hawtin’s ‘Play Differently’, Martin Garrix’s ‘STMPD’ as well as the return of Armin van Buuren’s ‘A State of Trance’ have all been announced for 2019.

Ultra Music Festival has also revealed the day by day lineup for the final weekend of March, unveiling a total of 7 stages. The 2019 edition will see the full rollout of RESISTANCE Island featuring the Carl Cox Megastructure alongside 2 new editions in the REFLECTOR and Arrival Stages. The new Live Arena will see the worldwide debut of deadmau5’s ‘Cube 3.0’ concept as well as Gigantic NGHTMRE’s new live show, not to mention massive performances from both ILLENIUM and ODESZA. The Ultra Main Stage will see closing performances from Marshmello, Martin Garrix, and The Chainsmokers throughout the weekend, while the Ultra Worldwide stage will see the return of Dog Blood (Skrillex + Boys Noize) and bass music pioneers, Zeds Dead. Rounding out the weekend, the UMF Radio stage will see label takeovers, with Foreign Family Collective, mau5trap & STMPD setting the lineups each day.

ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL 2019 – PHASE TWO LINEUP

(ALPHABETICAL ORDER)

DJ HEADLINERS

Adam Beyer

Adam Beyer ☐ Cirez D

Afrojack

Alesso

Armin van Buuren

Black Coffee

Carl Cox

The Chainsmokers

David Guetta

Dog Blood (Skrillex + Boys Noize)

Dubfire B3B Nicole Moudaber B3B Paco Osuna

Eric Prydz

Jamie Jones B2B Joseph Capriati

Loco Dice

Maceo Plex

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Martinez Brothers

NGHTMRE + SLANDER present: Gud Vibrations

REZZ

Richie Hawtin

Sasha | John Digweed

Sven Väth

Tale of Us

Testpilot

Tiësto

Zedd

Zeds Dead

LIVE HEADLINERS

deadmau5 (cube 3.0 Worldwide Debut)

Galantis

Gigantic NGHTMRE

GRiZ

ILLENIUM

Louis the Child

ODESZA

Tom Morello

SUPPORT

3LAU

AC Slater

Alan Fitzpatrick

Alex Zinn

Andrea Oliva

Anja Schneider

ANNA

Art Department

Brennen Grey

Callie Reiff

Camelphat B2B Solardo

Cash Cash

Cazztek

Charlotte de Witte

Cheat Codes

Chet Porter

Chip E

Christian Smith

Cosmic Gate

Coyu

Cristoph

Dennis Cruz

DubVision B2B Raiden

Elephante

Elio Riso

Enrico Sangiuliano

Eric Powell

Erick Morillo

Fabio Neural

Fatum

Fedde Le Grand

ford.

Frank Walker LIVE

G Jones

Getter

GG Magree

Ghastly

Golden Features

Hector

Hot Since 82

Ilario Alicante

Infected Mushroom

J. Worra

Jai Wolf

James Zabiela

Jay Robinson

Jeffrey Sutorius (Formerly Dash Berlin)

Jon Rundell

Jonas Blue

Joris Voorn

Josh Wink

Julian Jordan B2B Brooks

Junior Sanchez

Justin Mylo

K?D

Kasbo

Kayzo

La Fleur

Lost Frequencies

Lost Kings

Luigi Madonna

M.A.N.D.Y.

Malaa

Marcel Dettmann

Marco Bailey

Markus Schulz

Matador

Matisse & Sadko

Matoma

Memba

Nero

Nic Fanciulli

Nicky Romero

Noir

Nora En Pure

Oliver Heldens

Party Favor

Peekaboo

Phantoms

Pleasurekraft

Pluko

Popof

Richy Ahmed

Rinzen

Ruben de Ronde

Running Touch

Salvatore Ganacci

Sam Feldt LIVE

SOPHIE

Space Jesus

Spencer Brown

Spor

Stefano Noferini

Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano

SVDDEN DEATH

Tchami

Technasia B2B Carlo Lio

Thugfucker

Tinlicker

TV Noise

Van Duo

Vini Vici

Vini Vici B2B Infected Mushroom

Whethan

Whipped Cream

Young Bombs

Yousef