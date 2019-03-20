ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL REVEALS PHASE TWO LINEUP

Ultra Music Festival will return to Miami, FL on March 29, 30 and 31 2019 with an expanded array of talent set to take on their brand new home at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park and Miami Marine Stadium. With the full RESISTANCE lineup and RESISTANCE Island tri-stage concept announced, a new wave of headliners have been added to the mix, with Adam Beyer b2b Cirez D, Black Coffee, Dog Blood (Skrillex + Boys Noize), Eric Prydz, Sven Väth and Tom Morello (Live) all set to perform throughout the weekend.
Along with extended hours and expanded festival grounds, #ULTRA2019 will also see more label and brand curated stages than ever before. Odesza’s ‘Foreign Family Collective’, deadmau5’s ‘mau5trap’, Richie Hawtin’s ‘Play Differently’, Martin Garrix’s ‘STMPD’ as well as the return of Armin van Buuren’s ‘A State of Trance’ have all been announced for 2019.
Ultra Music Festival has also revealed the day by day lineup for the final weekend of March, unveiling a total of 7 stages. The 2019 edition will see the full rollout of RESISTANCE Island featuring the Carl Cox Megastructure alongside 2 new editions in the REFLECTOR and Arrival Stages. The new Live Arena will see the worldwide debut of deadmau5’s ‘Cube 3.0’ concept as well as Gigantic NGHTMRE’s new live show, not to mention massive performances from both ILLENIUM and ODESZA. The Ultra Main Stage will see closing performances from Marshmello, Martin Garrix, and The Chainsmokers throughout the weekend, while the Ultra Worldwide stage will see the return of Dog Blood (Skrillex + Boys Noize) and bass music pioneers, Zeds Dead. Rounding out the weekend, the UMF Radio stage will see label takeovers, with Foreign Family Collective, mau5trap & STMPD setting the lineups each day.
DJ HEADLINERS
Adam Beyer
Adam Beyer ☐ Cirez D
Afrojack
Alesso
Armin van Buuren
Black Coffee
Carl Cox
The Chainsmokers
David Guetta
Dog Blood (Skrillex + Boys Noize)
Dubfire B3B Nicole Moudaber B3B Paco Osuna
Eric Prydz
Jamie Jones B2B Joseph Capriati
Loco Dice
Maceo Plex
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Martinez Brothers
NGHTMRE + SLANDER present: Gud Vibrations
REZZ
Richie Hawtin
Sasha | John Digweed
Sven Väth
Tale of Us
Testpilot
Tiësto
Zedd
Zeds Dead
LIVE HEADLINERS
deadmau5 (cube 3.0 Worldwide Debut)
Galantis
Gigantic NGHTMRE
GRiZ
ILLENIUM
Louis the Child
ODESZA
Tom Morello
SUPPORT
3LAU
AC Slater
Alan Fitzpatrick
Alex Zinn
Andrea Oliva
Anja Schneider
ANNA
Art Department
Brennen Grey
Callie Reiff
Camelphat B2B Solardo
Cash Cash
Cazztek
Charlotte de Witte
Cheat Codes
Chet Porter
Chip E
Christian Smith
Cosmic Gate
Coyu
Cristoph
Dennis Cruz
DubVision B2B Raiden
Elephante
Elio Riso
Enrico Sangiuliano
Eric Powell
Erick Morillo
Fabio Neural
Fatum
Fedde Le Grand
ford.
Frank Walker LIVE
G Jones
Getter
GG Magree
Ghastly
Golden Features
Hector
Hot Since 82
Ilario Alicante
Infected Mushroom
J. Worra
Jai Wolf
James Zabiela
Jay Robinson
Jeffrey Sutorius (Formerly Dash Berlin)
Jon Rundell
Jonas Blue
Joris Voorn
Josh Wink
Julian Jordan B2B Brooks
Junior Sanchez
Justin Mylo
K?D
Kasbo
Kayzo
La Fleur
Lost Frequencies
Lost Kings
Luigi Madonna
M.A.N.D.Y.
Malaa
Marcel Dettmann
Marco Bailey
Markus Schulz
Matador
Matisse & Sadko
Matoma
Memba
Nero
Nic Fanciulli
Nicky Romero
Noir
Nora En Pure
Oliver Heldens
Party Favor
Peekaboo
Phantoms
Pleasurekraft
Pluko
Popof
Richy Ahmed
Rinzen
Ruben de Ronde
Running Touch
Salvatore Ganacci
Sam Feldt LIVE
SOPHIE
Space Jesus
Spencer Brown
Spor
Stefano Noferini
Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano
SVDDEN DEATH
Tchami
Technasia B2B Carlo Lio
Thugfucker
Tinlicker
TV Noise
Van Duo
Vini Vici
Vini Vici B2B Infected Mushroom
Whethan
Whipped Cream
Young Bombs
Yousef
