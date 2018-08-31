UPLAND MIAMI INTRODUCES NEW DINNER ITEMS

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
California-Inspired Eatery Offers Colorful, Refreshing Flavors to Menu
Upland Miami, the California-inspired South of Fifth hotspot, is giving guests a way to elevate their taste buds and dinner plans with new dinner dishes. Available daily during dinner service, Chef Justin Smillie introduces seven new plates to the menu combining light, refreshing and summer-inspired flavors including hints of citrus ponzu and lemon soy vinaigrette. Chef highlights include the Kabayaki Trout, Miso Tempura Zucchini and the Tomato Salad, which has made its way back on the menu. The dishes are priced a la carte and range from $10 to $38.
NEW DINNER MENU ITEMS:
- Crispy Spiny Lobster Tail – cilantro pesto and lime
- Clam Spaghetti – little necks, chickpeas and breadcrumbs
- Kabayaki Trout – green rice
- Smoked Magret Duck – cherries, fennel and basil pesto
- Miso Tempura Zucchini –citrus ponzu
- Blistered Green Beans –lemon soy vinaigrette
- Tomato Salad – spring onion, flax seed cracker and wafu dressing
WHEN:
Daily during dinner service starting at 6 p.m.
WHERE:
Upland Miami
49 Collins Avenue
Miami Beach, FL 33139
