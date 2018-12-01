URBAN ART IS GOING MAINSTREAM

Miami Beach to host first annual Urban Art Fair during Miami Art Week

The Urban Art Fair is the newest addition to Miami Art Week 2018, joining the likes of Art Basel, Scope and Context. ​The Urban Art Fair​​ features new talent and established masters alike, bringing what was once the Miami ‘Wynwood’ art establishment to Miami Beach to experience some of the most cutting edge urban and street artists in a pop-up gallery space, located at 1510 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139.

“We are thrilled to be here in Miami Beach and, as the only fair not working with galleries but directly with the artists themselves, we are creating a new standard for experiencing an art fair. Not only do we have an unbelievable range of talent including Whisbe, Sergio Garcia, Flore, AholSniffsGlue, and Denial, we also have an entire pop-up store by the legendary prince of popaganda himself, ​Ron English​​ – here, personally signing his work,” show partner & producer, Olivia Ormos said. “Also, to demonstrate our appreciation to the residents of Miami Beach, we are hosting an opening night Vernissage party free of charge on Tuesday, December 4th from 7-10pm. Most Vernissages are exclusively for the wealthiest buyers and collectors — ours will be exclusive to Miami Beach residents. Essentially, it’s an Anti-Vernissage.”

WHAT: ​​The Urban Art Fair – features international artists, including ​Whisbe​​, ​Sergio Garcia​​, Flore​​, ​AholSniffsGlue​​, ​The Most Famous Artist,​​ ​Denial​​, and live performances each day by Callen Schaub​​. ​Ron English​​ will be publicly showing his original Abraham Obama oil painting for the first time and releasing a limited edition art toy, along with signing autographs.

Cocktails powered by official partner ​Deep Eddy Vodka.

WHERE:​​ 1510 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139

WHEN:​​ Free Vernissage for Miami Beach Residents with ID on Tuesday, December 4th from 7pm-10pm.

Non-Resident tickets available at $7.

Ticketed Entrance Wednesday, December 5th through Sunday December 9th from 12pm to 6pm.

Tickets are available through ​TheUrbanArtFair.eventbrite.com​​ and more information on @TheUrbanArtfair ​​on Instagram