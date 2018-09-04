VENUS Fashion hosts FIRST-EVER Influencer Event

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On August 30st, 2018, VENUS Fashion hosted its FIRST-EVER influencer event, Girl About Town at Soho Beach House in Miami.

Partnering with a diverse range of influencers, the online swimwear and clothing brand revealed their latest collection, showed off their apparel inclusivity and celebrated women everywhere. Guests were treated to cocktails, light bites, styling tips from Celebrity Stylist Danny Santiago, and custom-made denim jackets.

The fashion preview and party was hosted by local and national influencers: Lisa Jauregui, Jocelyn Castillo, Afroza Khan, Natalie Engelbrecht, Karol Velasquez, Jasmine Tosh Stewart, Julie Manganelli, Tinseley Onuegbu, Cecile Charltin, Joan Brown, Nina Lacher, Ashley Aspinwall, Ky Jade, Chante Burkett, Valeria Barrientos, Kelly Saks, and Stephanie Diaz.