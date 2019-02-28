Versace Mansion on South Beach Welcomes a New Experiential Omakase Sushi Bar

Reservations for February are Now Available

For the first time ever, popular New York City concept, Sushi by Bou is opening its first location outside of Manhattan – this time, hidden in Gianni’s Suite in the famed Versace Mansion. The exclusive sushi bar has three unique locations to date in New York, (reservations sold out in less than an hour for their recent opening), and they are now bringing its experiential omakase to South Beach. Sushi by Bou is the brainchild of Michael Sinensky and Erika London of Simple Venue, a hospitality company which focuses on finding underutilized spaces within existing hotels and quickly transforming them into unique experiential concepts.

After taking an obligatory photo on the infamous steps of the mansion, the dining experience begins as soon as guests enter The Villa Casa Casuarina, formerly known as the Versace Mansion. Guests “check-in” with the front desk attendant in the lobby who hands over a key card and escorts them to Sushi by Bou, Gianni’s Suite. The key card is used to enter the 500 square-foot suite which has been transformed into a four-seat sushi bar with a modern neoclassic style that honors the mansion’s existing architecture and original design while giving it an updated look complete with a warm and intimate lounge area with emerald couches near the fireplace.

At the sushi counter, guests enjoy an energetic 60-minute omakase experience for $125 inclusive of tax and gratuity. Over the course of the hour, guests will enjoy nigiri sushi – ranging from smoked lean tuna to ikura to uni sea urchin and fatty tuna to Hokkaido scallop topped with lightly smoked charcoal salt. In place of a typical hotel mini bar, the suite is equipped with a self-service sake vending machine where guests can select three sakes for $30. Sake is served in a variety of handmade Edo Kiriko glassware; guests have the option to add a sake pairing. Hand-crafted cocktails are prepared in the 25-seat breezy bar lounge overlooking Ocean Drive, where guests are encouraged to enjoy drinks before or after their dining experience.

Reservations must be made online and paid at the time of booking. Seats are released one month in advance. Sushi by Bou Gianni’s Suite is located at the Versace Mansion at 1116 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, Florida, 33139 and will be open daily from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.