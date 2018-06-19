VINO TINTO BRINGS A TASTE OF SPAIN TO SOFI

Vino Tinto, an authentic tapas and wine destination established by veteran restaurateurs Francesco Cavalleti and Massimo Fortunato along with partner Ivana Esposito, has opened its first location in the heart of Miami’s Sofi area inviting guests to experience its eclectic menu of Spanish specialties and ambiance. Located at 423 Washington Avenue, Vino Tinto delivers a Europe-meets-Miami dining concept also offering live music.

Helmed by chef Claudia J. Almanza, Almanza’s main goal is to provide an environment offering Spanish fare with an emphasis on quality ingredients with some menu highlights that include signature starters, mains and desserts of Papas Bravas with aioli and Paprika; Pimentos del Patron; Sauteed Mushroom Cups in Tinto Reduction; Spanish Octopus in Cilantro Tangerine Sauce; and Pistacchio Coconut and Salty Cararamel Tart.

The cozy and rustic 830 square foot space with a contemporary twist seats 47 inside and 18 al fresco. Accented with touches of burgundy and a driftwood branch upon entry, repurposed wine casks decorate distressed wooden walls. The interior also features white tiles and an expansive marble bar that seats 15.