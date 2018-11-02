Vizcaya Ball Explores Eastern Influences of Historic Estate

“East Meets West: The Silk Road to Vizcaya” takes place November 17, 2018

Miami philanthropists will discover the Eastern influences of the historic Vizcaya estate during the 62nd Annual Vizcaya Ball, which boasts the theme “East Meets West: The Silk Road to Vizcaya.” Presented by Chopard and emceed by NBC 6 anchor Roxy Vargas, the Vizcaya Ball raises funds for the continued preservation of Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, a National Historic Landmark, and takes place on Saturday, November 17, 2018, at 7:00 p.m.

Vizcaya’s design was decidedly Italian as James Deering, the estate’s founder, became inspired by in his travels through Europe during the early 1910s. But to stop there would short change Vizcaya’s multi-faceted and playful character: inspiration came from well beyond Europe and reached further east. Examples can be found in the water channels in the Fountain Garden, reminiscent of Moghul garden design in Rajasthan; life-size sculpted peacocks in the Marine Garden symbolizing India; the O-bridge in the same garden inspired by similar bridges in China and Japan; and the Casba, the tiled, domed folly making playful reference to the Middle East.

Paul Chalfin, artistic mastermind behind the creation of Vizcaya, most clearly expressed the theme of “East Meets West” in two decorated rooms in Vizcaya’s Main House. In the Breakfast Room, 18th century terracotta French sculptures of a man and a woman, and the mantle over the fireplace designed by Chalfin, clearly suggest China; the maritime landscape by French painter Adrien Manglard depicts a busy seaport, referencing trade between Europe and the Far East.

However, the décor in the Cathay guest bedroom most effectively illustrates Chinoiserie, the style based on European interpretation of Chinese and Asian art and décor. Chalfin aptly named the room Cathay, the old name for China, popularized by Marco Polo. Thus, while Vizcaya most visibly impresses upon her visitors a sense of northern Italy and European art historical styles, a flavor of Asia and “East Meets West” is unmistakably present as well.

The Vizcaya Ball will take inspiration from all these design elements to bring the Eastern influencers to life in a most spectacular evening. As one of the most celebrated formal affairs in Miami, the Vizcaya Ball will begin with a red carpet entrance, leading into the Courtyard for an impressive Asian- and Eastern-inspired cocktail reception. The evening will continue with entertainment and an elegant dinner overlooking Biscayne Bay. A spectacular fireworks display, high above the historic stone barge, will top off the festivities.

Pearl Baker Katz and Silvia Trinidad serve as co-chairs of this year’s event. Vizcaya Ball Committee members are Jenni Coba, Victor Diaz, Swanee DiMare, Isabel Fine, Roxana Garciga, Sonia Gibson, Linda Levy Goldberg, Gladys Rustan Hernando, Marile Lopez, Nicole Lozano, Christy Martin, Ariel Penzer Milgroom, Bronwyn Miller, James Murphy, Jennifer Montoya, Susan Rutrough, Timothy Walker and Alexa Wolman.

The Vizcaya Ball’s Presenting Sponsor is Chopard, with NAEEM KAHN as Fashion Sponsor, Bentley Miami as Automobile Sponsor, NBC 6 as Media Sponsor, MECA Dance Ensemble as Entertainment Sponsor, and Neiman Marcus as Supporting Sponsor. Additional sponsors include Republic National Distributing Company, The Confucius Institute at Miami Dade College, South Florida Chinese Business Association/Chinese Culture Education Foundation, Thierry Isambert Culinary and Event Design, and Sun & Sons. Music is provided by the Danny Beck Band and fireworks display by Add Fire of Miami.

To become a sponsor or purchase tickets or a table for Vizcaya’s Ball, “East Meets West,” visit www.vizcayaball.org. To learn more about Vizcaya and events during the year visit www.vizcaya.org.