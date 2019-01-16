Voices For Children Foundation Kicks off Winter Gala Season with its “Make Magic” 2019 Be A Voice Gala

Now in its 23rd edition, the Voices For Children Foundation will host its fundraiser the 2019 Be A Voice Gala at Mandarin Oriental on Saturday, January 19th with Chairs Brad and Suzanne Meltzer to support the foster care youth of Miami-Dade County. The theme of this year’s gala is Make Magic, presented by Susan and Alex Samas in loving memory of Jeffrey C. Samas.

Welcoming 500 of Miami’s most philanthropic and influential community leaders and business professionals to the black tie affair, funds raised at the event will benefit Miami-Dade’s abused, abandoned and neglected children to help ensure they have a court-appointed Guardian ad Litem and that financial assistance and other resources are available for their health, educational, and social needs.

The evening will commence at 7 PM with an elegant cocktail reception featuring strolling magicians and entertainers. The elaborately decorated Grand Ballroom will open its doors at 8 PM where guests will enjoy a three course dinner, a live auction, special entertainment by DJ Kucha and a moving testimonial of a youth whose life has been highly impacted by the work of Voices For Children and the Guardian ad Litem Program.

Individual tickets for the gala are $1,000, while tables of ten start at $7,500. To purchase a table or tickets or for information about sponsorship opportunities, contact Carolina Alfonso at 305-324-3856 or by email at CAlfonso@BeAVoice.org.

The gala is made possible by Presenting Sponsor Susan and Alex Samas in loving memory of Jeffrey C. Samas; Golden Fan Guardian Sponsors Jeff and Yolanda Berkowitz; Jay and Susan Shapiro, Stearns Weaver Miller and Dynasty Guardian Sponsors John Moriarty & Associates of Florida, Kaufman Rossin, P.A., PricewaterhouseCooper, LLP and Royal Caribbean Cruises, Ltd. The media sponsors are Brickell Magazine, Key Biscayne and Selecta Magazine. The PR sponsor is Tara, Ink, the design Sponsor Jacober Creative and host sponsor is Mandarin Oriental, Miami.