VOTE NOW: SOUTH BEACH SEAFOOD FESTIVAL NOMINATED FOR USA TODAY’S 10 BEST READERS’ CHOICE AWARDS

South Beach does is again! Our homegrown, and nationally-recognized, South Beach Seafood Festival is up for Best Specialty Food Festival in the country in a prestigious USA Today 10Best contest.

VOTE HERE!

South Beach Seafood Festival, Miami’s annual, five-day celebration of seafood, sun and fun happening in October, features a high end week long experience showcasing the best of South Florida’s culinary talent through different interactive events, was nominated as one of the best specialty food festivals in the country in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

As of today, South Beach Seafood Fest is in the number two spot, having just been bumped by a Pickle Festival in PA. We know our readers and the deep pride you have in our city; we think it won’t be long before South Florida is back on top.

“The support South Floridians have shown this festival is humbling!” says South Beach Seafood Week creator, Tod Roy. “Our seafoodie friends know Miami is a tropical paradise overflowing with culinary talent. We couldn’t be more proud to showcase our chefs and our community. Bringing such a prestigious accolade to the 305 would be an honor!”

So Miami, are you ready to show the country what we’re made of? Let’s take that #1 spot! Voting is open through Mon., March 11. You can submit a new vote every day and the top 10 list will be announced on March 22.

The South Beach Seafood Festival kicks off Florida’s stone crab season each October with five days of dinners, cook-offs and beachside tastings brought to you by William Hill and presented by Jack Daniels, GOYA, and Coca Cola supported in partnership by the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. Proceeds from the festival benefit the EAT SMART program that provides healthy meals and nutritional guidance to Florida youth.

See you on the sand October 22-26th!

VOTE HERE!

More info about Sobe Seafood Fest can be found at www.sobeseafoodfest.com with additional information found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter @sobeseafoodfest.