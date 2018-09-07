International Brand Offers Signature Dry-Aged Steak to South Florida

Located in Miami’s central business district of Downtown, Wolfgang’s Steakhouse by Wolfgang Zwiener offers an authentic steakhouse experience with an expansive Wine Spectator recognized wine list, specialty cocktails and superior service in a sophisticated indoor/outdoor setting. Brainchild of Wolfgang Zwiener, Wolfgang’s Steakhouse opened its South Florida location in 2013. Boasting 19 locations worldwide – Wolfgang’s Steakhouse has become a global sensation with locations in Manhattan, Hawaii, Beverly Hills, Hong Kong, Singapore and Tokyo recognized for its 100% USDA Prime meats and perfectly prepared dry-aged steak on premise for an average of 28 days.

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse by Wolfgang Zwiener sets the scene for waterfront dining, offering views of the Miami River and Downtown Miami from every seat in the house. Combining the elegance of a traditional steakhouse with contemporary design elements, the 195-seat interior welcomes guests with alabaster chandeliers and Brazilian cherry wood floors. The indoor space is equipped with three different meeting, event and private dining spaces fit to accommodate 15-75 guests. The sophisticated atmosphere is extended to the 40-seat waterfront outside patio, where guests can enjoy Miami’s year-round tropical weather.

Celebrated for its perfectly prepared average 28-day, dry-aged steak, Wolfgang’s Steakhouse by Wolfgang Zwiener is an unforgettable culinary experience showcasing flavors throughout a wide array of dishes for lunch and dinner. Executive Chef Saad Miguel oversees the menu which includes select appetizers such as Ahi Tuna Tartar, Sizzling Canadian Bacon and Wolfgang’s Crab Cake ranging from $5 – $22 and an assortment of fresh raw seafood. Main dishes include 100% USDA Prime meats and seafood ranging from $23 – $49. The star of the menu is the Porterhouse steak, dry-aged on average 28 days inside Wolfgang’s very own aging box and cooked in a 1,600-degree broiler.

The award-winning wine selection is expertly paired to complement the rich dishes on the menu. The full bar is highlighted by specialty cocktails including The Wolfgang’s Spice with Stolichnaya Orange Vodka, Jalapeño, Lemon and Fresh Orange Juice.

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse Miami is located at 315 S. Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33131. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday 12 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.; Friday 12 p.m. to midnight; Saturday 5 p.m. to midnight and Sunday 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. For more information, please visit www.WolfGangsSteakHouse.net/Miami or call (305) 487- 7130.