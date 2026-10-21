250 Years of Freedom: The Enduring Power of Your Vote

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As our nation commemorates the 250th anniversary of American independence, we have a remarkable opportunity to reflect on the principles that have defined the United States for two and a half centuries. Among them, few are as fundamental as the belief that the authority of government comes from the people.

Our nation’s founders envisioned something extraordinary: a government in which citizens would have a voice in choosing their leaders. While that vision was imperfect at its inception, it established the foundation for a democracy that has evolved through generations of Americans who worked and sacrificed to expand the right to vote.

Today, as we celebrate America’s Semiquincentennial, we must remember that democracy is not simply an inheritance passed from one generation to the next. It is a responsibility that each generation must embrace, protect, and preserve.

On Tuesday, November 3, Miami-Dade County voters will once again have the opportunity to exercise that responsibility in the 2026 General Election. From federal and statewide contests to local races and ballot questions, every vote represents an opportunity to help shape the future of our nation, our state, and the communities we call home.

While national elections often receive the greatest attention, local elections directly influence our daily lives, from the services we depend upon to the infrastructure and neighborhoods where we raise our families. Every election matters because every level of government touches our lives.

As your Supervisor of Elections, I have the privilege and solemn responsibility of ensuring that our elections remain secure, accurate, transparent, and accessible. Alongside our dedicated staff, whom I proudly call our Guardians of Democracy, we work tirelessly to protect the integrity of every ballot and provide voters with the resources they need to participate confidently.

But even the most secure and well-administered election depends on one essential ingredient: the participation of the people.

That is why our office continues working to make voting convenient and accessible. Early Voting runs October 19 through November 1, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, at 28 locations throughout Miami-Dade County. Registered voters may cast their ballots at any of these locations, regardless of their assigned Election Day precinct.

Equally important is ensuring that voters are informed. I encourage every resident to review their Sample Ballot before heading to the polls, become familiar with the candidates and questions, and make informed decisions.

I am particularly grateful to Miami’s Community News for its continued partnership in sharing important election information with our community. Most recently, the publication included the official Sample Ballot in its editions, helping residents throughout Miami-Dade County prepare for the General Election. This collaboration demonstrates how community partners and local media play an invaluable role in strengthening civic participation.

For 250 years, our system of self-government has endured because generations of Americans have understood that freedom carries responsibilities. Here in Miami-Dade County, a community enriched by families from around the world, many of whom know firsthand what it means to live without the freedoms we enjoy, the right to vote holds particularly profound significance.

We should never take that privilege for granted.

As November 3 approaches, I encourage every eligible voter to make a plan, review their ballot, and participate. Whether you vote early, by mail, or on Election Day, your voice matters.

Our founders established the framework for representative government. Generations of Americans have worked to strengthen it. Now, it is our responsibility to carry that legacy forward.

Democracy is not something we simply inherit. It is something we sustain through participation.

For election information, Early Voting locations, and Sample Ballots, visit www.votemiamidade.gov or call 305-499-VOTE (8683).

Alina Garcia serves as the Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections.