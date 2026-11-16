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Everyone loves a family beach day. Getting there is another story. You’re up early packing the cooler, chairs, umbrella and everything the kids could need, then driving across town. At South Beach, good luck finding parking. At Key Biscayne, you’re still lugging it all from the parking lot to the sand. By midday, the crowds are building, and you’re loading sandy, tired kids back into the car for the ride home.

City Park is planning to bring a resort-style lagoon and beach area just minutes from home. The proposed live-work-play community will welcome all West Kendall families to kayak, paddleboard, splash in crystal-clear water or kick back on the sand. With restaurants and cafés steps away, the cooler can stay behind.

The lagoon will bring that vacation feeling to everyday life as part of nearly 250 acres set aside for parks, lakes and open space, connected by more than 10 miles of scenic walking and biking trails. Enjoy a morning walk before the heat sets in, a bike ride with the kids after school or an evening stroll along the lakefront boardwalk.

Shaded pavilions will offer gathering places throughout the parks. Picture a birthday party, a Sunday family lunch or a game of dominoes, with a comfortable spot for the abuelos. Open lawns will provide space for pickup games, outdoor yoga, fitness classes and weekend fun for every age.

A community outdoor stage will create a setting for live music, cultural festivals and holiday celebrations, the kind of events that usually mean heading to Doral, Downtown or the Gables. Bring a blanket, pack a picnic and let the kids dance on the grass.

Conceptual rendering of City Park’s planned lagoon and beach area that will bring family fun on the water closer to home.

City Park Main Street will offer restaurants, outdoor cafés, shops and entertainment right next to the lagoon and boardwalk. Grab lunch after a swim, take the kids for ice cream or come back another evening for dinner and a night out.

These places to play are part of a bigger picture. City Park is projected to create more than 36,000 jobs, including 13,000 permanent positions in professional services, insurance, logistics, education and more. With new schools also planned, the goal is to bring more opportunities to work, learn and play closer to home, giving West Kendall families more of their day back.

Visit CityParkWestKendall.com to learn more.