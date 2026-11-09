A Mile Together: Finding Friendship, One Saturday at a Time

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Saturday mornings have become my favorite part of the week.

Every Saturday, I make my way to Kennedy Park in Coconut Grove, where familiar faces gather for something quite simple: a walk together. Some come for exercise, others for conversations, and some just to get out of the house. What I love most is watching people who were once strangers greet each other like old friends.

WalkTogetherGrove began with my grandmother. After she received a pacemaker, I started accompanying her on walks during her recovery. I initially thought I was helping her get stronger, but I eventually realized that the best part of those walks wasn’t the exercise. It was the time we spent simply being together.

I wondered how many other older adults might enjoy having someone walk beside them, too.

So, with a few friends, I began inviting people from our community, including customers I met while helping at my family’s orchid stand. I wasn’t sure whether anyone would show up. But people did. And many kept coming back.

What has made these Saturday mornings so meaningful isn’t anything I’ve done alone. I’m incredibly grateful to the Friends of the Commodore Trail for believing in what we were trying to create and helping us along the way. My friend Mati has been there for every walk, and Joey has helped welcome more students from Belen Jesuit into our growing Saturday morning family.

Most of all, I’m grateful to the older adults who give us a reason to return each week. They’ve shared stories about the Miami they grew up in, offered advice I didn’t know I needed, and reminded me that friendships don’t have an age limit.

I would love to see WalkTogetherGrove grow beyond the familiar faces we see each week. My hope is that more older adults, families, students, and neighbors will come experience these mornings for themselves. You don’t need to be particularly athletic, and you certainly don’t need to know anyone beforehand. We’ll be happy to meet you.

If you’re reading this and know an older neighbor, grandparent, or friend who might enjoy some company, please invite them. Better yet, come walk alongside them.

We gather every Saturday at Kennedy Park in Coconut Grove, and there’s always room for another person.