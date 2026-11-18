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The November 3 midterm elections generated considerable attention around candidates, campaigns, and political outcomes. Yet here in Miami-Dade County, another result deserves equal recognition: voters overwhelmingly approved the referendum supporting teacher funding and student safety, with 82 percent voting in favor.



Ten days later, that result deserves more than a passing headline.



It was more than an electoral victory. It was a powerful affirmation of our community’s commitment to public education and a recognition that investing in our schools is an investment in our children’s future.



Several factors, in my view, contributed to this remarkable outcome.



First, Miami-Dade is fortunate to have a community that understands the importance of strong public schools. Parents, educators, business leaders, and residents recognize that supporting teachers and protecting students are not competing priorities but shared responsibilities essential to our collective future.



Second, the School Board, under the leadership of Chairperson Rojas, has worked to strengthen public confidence through integrity, transparency, and fiscal responsibility. Public trust cannot be taken for granted. It must be earned through responsible governance, sound judgment, and a consistent commitment to the students and families our schools serve.



Third, newly appointed Superintendent Villalobos demonstrated leadership by moving quickly to help the community understand the referendum, its purpose, and its importance. Effective leadership requires not only making decisions but also communicating clearly, listening carefully, and bringing people together around a common goal.



At a time when public institutions across the country often struggle to build consensus and sustain trust, Miami-Dade’s overwhelming support for this referendum offers an encouraging example of what is possible when community engagement, responsible governance, and effective leadership come together.



The election is now behind us, but the responsibility it represents remains. The public has expressed its support, and that confidence must continue to be honored through accountability, transparency, and measurable results for our teachers and students.



Regardless of political affiliation, this is an achievement our entire community can celebrate.



And perhaps most importantly, it is a reminder that even in a divided political climate, public education remains something around which we can unite.



Octavio Visiedo

Former Superintendent, Miami-Dade County Public Schools

1990-1996