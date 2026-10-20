At Miami Book Fair Everyone Can Find a Home

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For all the big names headed to the Miami Book Fair, it was something Lissette Mendez said about belonging that stayed with me.

“We just want to be the place where regardless of what you’re interested in, you could find a home,” she told me.

“Everyone’s welcome. This is the people’s fair,” I replied.

That exchange captured my conversation with Miami Book Fair’s Executive Director on Episode 38 of The Miami Book Hub. Lissette had been my second guest on the program back in March, and having her return thirty-six episodes later felt especially fitting as we look ahead to the 43rd annual fair, taking place Nov. 15–22, 2026, at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus.

There will be plenty to explore. The opening Sunday brings a Miami-style block party with music and food, followed by a week of conversations leading into the Nov. 20–22 Street Fair. Lissette described a lineup of roughly 500 authors and moderators, with programming in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole.

She previewed visits from Zibby Owens, NPR’s Planet Money team, and actor Tony Shalhoub with his daughter, Josie Adams, for a book about food and family. “Everything is new because every author is a different author,” she said.

But what excites her most is the chance to connect readers with books they might never otherwise discover. Listen to an author, hear a passage, ask a question, and suddenly a book becomes much more personal.

For Lissette, that connection began long before she worked at the Fair. Growing up in Miami Beach, she depended on the public library and began attending the fair as a teenager.

“The public library was a lifeline for me as a child,” she said. She remembers being drawn to cultural experiences she couldn’t always afford. That history helps explain why she thinks carefully about both the cost of admission and whether a visitor feels comfortable walking in.

The Street Fair is free Friday, with $12 adult single-day admission Saturday and Sunday and free admission for children 12 and younger. Most weekend author programs are included, although some events require separate tickets. That’s a lot of stories and activities for the price of a modest lunch.

Keeping it accessible takes work. Lissette praised the college’s staff and the Friends of the Fair members whose support helps make it possible. We also previewed the Next Page fundraising dinner on Nov. 20, which will honor Judy Blume and the Nusbaum family at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami.

The urban planner in me couldn’t resist talking about downtown. For decades, the fair has given people a reason to come, linger and see the neighborhood differently. My practical suggestion: consider taking transit. Fare-free Metromover—via Metrorail, Tri-Rail or Brightline—serves the campus directly, and you can save your energy for carrying books.

This year’s fair will be a personal milestone: I’ll be exhibiting there, too! Near the end of our conversation, I thanked Lissette for the advice and introductions she offered over coffee when I was starting this journey. I also welcomed her into the Ancient Order of Seshat, the guardians of the written word in my novel, with a medallion and ceremonial ring fashioned after those in my story. Her genuine expressions of delight made the moment.

Watch, too, for the special literary section we’re preparing together with Miami’s Community Newspapers and Miami Book Fair. It’s another way to bring this community’s stories to more readers.

“I would encourage people to start with the fair guide,” I said. Visit MiamiBookFair.com for the schedule, admission details and Next Page tickets. Watch our full conversation and subscribe to the newsletter at TheMiamiBookHub.com.

Until next time… keep reading, keep writing, and stay curious, Miami!