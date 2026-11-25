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Every year, as the holiday season approaches, I find myself drawn back to the wonderful memories of my youth: family gatherings filled with laughter, lively conversations, music, plenty of food and, above all, love. Those were special times when we gave one another our undivided attention. The memories we made became part of who we are today.

Of course, my generation grew up without something that has become almost inseparable from our daily lives: the smartphone.

Don’t get me wrong. Technology has brought us remarkable conveniences, including the ability to connect instantly with loved ones across great distances. But sometimes, in our effort to stay connected to everyone, we miss opportunities to connect with the people sitting right beside us.

This holiday season, I encourage all of us to give something that cannot be purchased or delivered: our presence.

Quality time means gathering around a dinner table, sitting in a living room or sharing a conversation on the porch. It means listening, laughing and reconnecting with relatives and friends whom distance and busy schedules have kept apart.

For our children, those moments are especially important. As parents, grandparents and mentors, we pass along values through the examples we set. Kindness, respect, responsibility and compassion take root when children see us practice them.

As your sheriff, I believe public safety begins with relationships. Strong families, caring neighbors and trust between residents and law enforcement help build safer communities. The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is part of that community, and our commitment to serving you extends beyond responding to a call. It includes listening to your concerns, building partnerships and working together to protect the people and places we call home.

Our faith communities, neighborhood organizations and volunteers are essential partners in that work. They bring people together, support families and remind those facing difficult times that they are not alone. Across our different beliefs and traditions, we share a responsibility to care for one another.

As we celebrate Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah and the many religious and cultural traditions of this season, let us put that shared commitment into action.

Put the phones away for a while. Listen to your children. Visit an elderly relative or neighbor. Reach out to someone spending the holidays alone. For many, this season also brings grief or hardship, and a simple invitation or thoughtful call can mean more than we realize.

Being present also means paying attention to your safety. While shopping, keep your phone tucked away and stay aware of your surroundings. Shop with a family member or friend when possible, park in well-lit areas, lock your vehicle and keep gifts and shopping bags out of sight.

Please also remember the first responders working through the holidays, including the dedicated men and women of the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office. Their service means time away from their own celebrations so that you can enjoy yours safely. To them, and to the families who support them, thank you.

My wish for every family in Miami-Dade County is a season filled with faith, hope and meaningful connection. May we carry its spirit of generosity and service into the new year, strengthening our community through the care we show one another.

From my family to you and your loved ones, happy holidays and a wonderful new year.

God bless you, and God bless Miami-Dade County.

Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office