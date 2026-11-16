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Amigos For Kids and Camillus House will each receive a $200,000 grant over two years, leadership training for their executive director and an emerging leader, and access to a national network of nonprofit peers as Bank of America’s 2026 Neighborhood Builders® in Miami. Amigos For Kids works to prevent child abuse and neglect by strengthening families, and Camillus House helps people experiencing homelessness find housing, health care, and work. Camillus House is the first organization selected as a Neighborhood Builder three times.

“Amigos For Kids and Camillus House work with people at some of the hardest moments in their lives, whether it’s a family in crisis or someone without a place to sleep,” said Gene Schaefer, president, Bank of America Miami. “This funding gives both organizations room to plan ahead and invest in the people who lead the work.”

Miami-based Amigos For Kids works with more than 4,500 families annually to prevent child abuse and neglect through community outreach, education programs, and family support services across South Florida. The grant will help the organization add services not yet consistently built into its model. Families will gain regular access to financial education, including Bank of America’s Better Money Habits® resources, along with coordinated pathways to career exposure and workforce readiness.

“Bank of America’s Neighborhood Builders investment will help Amigos For Kids strengthen and expand our work with families by supporting a more integrated pathway from crisis stabilization to long-term financial resilience and opportunity,” said Karina Pavone, president and CEO of Amigos For Kids. “This funding, combined with the leadership development component, will allow us to deepen our impact, build organizational capacity, and better support the children and families who rely on Amigos during moments of hardship and transition.”

Camillus House provides a comprehensive system of care that includes emergency and permanent housing, behavioral health treatment, workforce development and other essential services to help individuals experiencing homelessness rebuild their lives. The grant will strengthen the organization’s workforce development programs, helping more clients access employment opportunities and achieve greater financial independence. In fiscal year 2026, Camillus House served more than 6,600 individuals, helped more than 2,100 secure safe housing and delivered more than 450 workforce development services. Additionally, its Day Center served 3,391 individuals, provided 26,032 meals and delivered more than 95,000 essential services.

“At Camillus House, we know that overcoming homelessness takes more than shelter. It takes access to the right services, opportunities, and support to help people rebuild their lives,” said Eddie Gloria, CEO of Camillus House. “Neighborhood Builders will help us strengthen our workforce development programs and connect more people to meaningful employment, and the leadership training will help us build a stronger organization so we can continue serving our community for years to come.”

Since 2004, Bank of America’s Neighborhood Builders program has invested more than $346 million in communities across the U.S. and trained more than 4,000 leaders at nearly 2,000 nonprofits. In Miami, 42 nonprofits have been named Neighborhood Builders, receiving more than $16 million in grants since 2020.