Breaking Bread Brings 250+ Miamians of Different Faiths to the Same Table

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Guests serve themselves from a community potluck of home-cooked dishes at a past Breaking Bread interfaith gathering. Courtesy of Mosaic Miami.

Elevate Cities, along with founding partners Mosaic Miami, Temple Beth Am, Temple BethAm’s UnBiased Initiative and Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Miami, are bringing back Breaking Bread Breaking Bias, an interfaith service and potluck that invites people of different beliefs to talk over a shared meal. The fourth annual event takes place Sunday, Nov. 15, at 11:15 a.m. at Unity on the Bay at Temple Israel in Miami.

Live music and an ecumenical service will feature voices from across Miami’s faith traditions focused on unity. Afterward, guests sit down to a community potluck with guided conversations built in so guests can linger and truly connect with those of different faiths who also happen to be their neighbors. The event is free. No particular faith or belief is required.

The gathering is co-led by a coalition of religious, spiritual and secular organizations, and is powered by Elevate Cities, a nonprofit that brings people together through shared experiences to spark connection and civic pride

Few American cities are as religiously and culturally layered as Miami: Pew Research Center data show about 11% of Miami adults practice a faith other than Christianity, and 28% are religiously unaffiliated. What’s missing are spaces where people across cultures and beliefs can connect face-to-face, build relationships and discover what unites us.

“Our hope is to give people an opportunity to experience something they rarely encounter,” said Matt Anderson, executive director of Mosaic Miami. “If someone leaves with a different perspective, an unexpected friendship or a deeper understanding of someone they might never have met otherwise, we’ve accomplished something special.”

Elevate Cities is providing funding and promotional support to help the gathering reach more Miamians and create a model other cities can replicate.

Free and open to all. Space is limited, so organizers encourage guests to RSVP for the free event at bit.ly/breakingbread2026.