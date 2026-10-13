Building Progress Online: Notice of Commencement and Declaration of Domicile Filings Go Digital

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As part of my continued commitment to innovation and customer service, I am excited to share the launch of the new online Recording Application that makes doing business with my office faster and more convenient than ever.

Customers can now securely record their Notice of Commencement or Declaration of Domicile electronically through the Clerk’s website or mobile application under the Records tab and by selecting ERecording Web Service, eliminating the need to travel to the Osvaldo N. Soto Justice Center Courthouse location. Convenience and direct access at your fingertips.

A Notice of Commencement is a critical document in the construction process. It officially identifies key information about a project, including the property owner, contractor, surety, and lender, and helps protect the rights of all parties involved. A Declaration of Domicile is a legal statement establishing Florida residency, helping new residents qualify for

Homestead Exemption.

By offering these services online, my office continues to modernize the recording process while maintaining the accuracy, security, and transparency our community expects. This technological upgrade allows customers to upload required documents, complete necessary information, and submit payment securely from their home, office, or mobile phone. Once submitted, documents are reviewed and recorded in the Official Records in the same manner as in-person filings. Customers will receive confirmation once the recording is complete, providing peace of mind without the inconvenience of travel or extended processing times.

The online Notice of Commencement filing option is especially beneficial for contractors, title companies, property owners, and industry professionals who frequently rely on timely recordings to keep projects moving forward. By streamlining this process, the Clerk’s Office continues to enhance customer service and expand digital access to essential court and recording services.

This technological upgrade reflects my ongoing commitment to innovation, efficiency, and responsive public service, making it easier for residents and businesses to access the services they need when they need them. The Clerk mobile application is available for free in the Apple and Android store by searching “Miami-Dade Clerk of Court.”