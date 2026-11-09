Burgerliscious: 15 Years of Celebrating Coral Gables’ Culinary Community

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What began as an initiative to support local restaurants during a challenging economic period has grown into one of Coral Gables’ most anticipated culinary traditions. In 2027, Burgerliscious, presented by the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce, celebrates its 15th anniversary, marking a milestone for an event that has brought together food, entertainment and community since its founding in 2011.

A Festival Born from a Commitment to Local Business

Burgerliscious was established by the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce in 2011 as a way to support the city’s restaurant community following an economic downturn. At a time when local businesses were working to regain momentum, the Chamber saw an opportunity to create an event that would encourage residents and visitors to discover and support Coral Gables’ dining establishments.

The concept was simple: bring together some of the city’s premier restaurants, challenge their chefs to create their best burgers and invite the community to experience the culinary talent found throughout Coral Gables.

The result was Burgerliscious, a festival that combined the appeal of a classic American favorite with the creativity and sophistication of the city’s restaurant scene.

From Culinary Competition to Community Tradition

Over the years, Burgerliscious has evolved into a signature event on the Coral Gables calendar, attracting nearly 1,200 attendees from across South Florida.

Held along Alhambra Circle in the heart of downtown Coral Gables, the festival transforms the street into an open-air celebration where participating restaurants showcase their interpretations of the classic burger.

From gourmet steakhouse creations to inventive casual offerings, the competition reflects the diversity and creativity of Coral Gables’ evolving culinary landscape.

At the center of the festivities are two coveted awards: Best in Bun and People’s Choice. The friendly competition gives participating restaurants an opportunity to showcase their culinary expertise while inviting attendees to take part in selecting their favorites.

Live music, entertainment, and refreshments round out the experience, creating a lively atmosphere that brings together residents, business professionals, and visitors.

Celebrating 15 Years of Burgerliscious

While the festival has grown over the years, its original mission remains unchanged: to champion the local restaurant community and introduce new audiences to the exceptional dining experiences available in Coral Gables.

For participating restaurants, Burgerliscious offers an opportunity to gain exposure, engage directly with potential customers and showcase their creativity beyond their traditional menus. For attendees, it provides an opportunity to discover new dining destinations and revisit longtime favorites.

The 15th anniversary celebration will take place on Thursday, February 4, 2027, along Alhambra Circle, continuing a tradition that has become part of the city’s culinary identity.

Fifteen years after its inception, Burgerliscious remains a reflection of the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce’s commitment to supporting local businesses, celebrating culinary excellence and bringing the community together.

For additional information, visit www.burgerliscious.com.