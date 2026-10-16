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FRI, OCT 16, 2026MIAMI, FL90°
Community Newspapers (Miami-Dade)

Carol Mirones of Seasons Psychotherapy Joins Brianna Brown on Under the Palms

By Anzony Zavala
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Carol Mirones of Seasons Psychotherapy Joins Brianna Brown on Under the Palms

Brianna Brown welcomes Carol Mirones of Seasons Psychotherapy to Under the Palms, the Florida Biz Collective program presented through Miami’s Community Newspapers.

Mirones appears as the featured guest in this installment of Brown’s interview series. The full episode is available in the accompanying video, allowing viewers to hear the conversation directly.

The guest information supplied for the program identifies Mirones with Seasons Psychotherapy. Viewers interested in learning more about the practice can visit seasonspsychotherapy.com.

Host: Brianna Brown
Guest: Carol Mirones, Seasons Psychotherapy
Program: Florida Biz Collective — Under the Palms

Explore additional interviews from Under the Palms through Miami’s Community Newspapers. Information about Florida Biz Collective is available at www.floridabizcollective.com.

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Anzony Zavala

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