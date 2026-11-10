CUTLER BAY NEWS STRONGLY SUPPORTS SUZY LORD FOR MAYOR — DECEMBER 1 RUNOFF ELECTION

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Cutler Bay has a choice to make on Tuesday, December 1, and we believe that choice is Suzy Lord.

The November 3 election is behind us, but the race for mayor of Cutler Bay is not over. Now residents have one more opportunity to decide who will lead their town, and Cutler Bay News is proud to reaffirm our strong support for Suzy Lord in the December 1 runoff election. We supported Suzy Lord before the general election, and we are standing behind her again because we believe she has the experience, dedication and commitment to keep Cutler Bay moving in the right direction. This is not about politics or personalities. It is about who can do the best job for the people of Cutler Bay, and we believe that person is Suzy Lord.

I have always believed that local government is where leadership really matters. It is easy to make promises during an election, but delivering results is something entirely different. Residents want safe neighborhoods, responsible spending, better roads, improved infrastructure, well-maintained parks and a local government that listens to the people paying the bills. Suzy Lord understands those priorities. She knows Cutler Bay, she knows its residents, and she understands that being mayor is about serving the community, not serving yourself. We need more elected officials who remember that the taxpayers are the bosses, not the politicians.

Cutler Bay is a growing community, and growth brings challenges. Traffic congestion, development, drainage, infrastructure and protecting the character of our neighborhoods are issues that cannot be ignored. We cannot continue allowing development to move faster than the infrastructure needed to support it. The next mayor must be prepared to make difficult decisions, ask tough questions and make sure taxpayers are getting their money’s worth. Suzy Lord has demonstrated a commitment to the town and its future, and we believe she deserves the opportunity to lead Cutler Bay as mayor.

At Cutler Bay News, we believe elected officials should be judged by what they accomplish, not how many speeches they give or how many political signs they put on the street. We want leaders who answer the phone, return calls, attend community meetings and understand that every taxpayer dollar matters. We want a mayor who works with the Town Council, respects different opinions and remembers that the residents come first. We also believe in accountability. Residents should know where their money is going, what projects are being completed and whether Town Hall is delivering what it promised. Suzy Lord understands the importance of that responsibility.

This December 1 runoff election is too important to sit out. Too many people pay attention to presidential and statewide elections but forget that the decisions made at Town Hall can have a greater impact on their daily lives. Your roads, your parks, your neighborhoods, your taxes and your quality of life are all affected by local government. And in a runoff election, a relatively small number of votes can determine who becomes mayor. Every vote counts, and every resident should take this election seriously.

I have spent my life in Miami-Dade County, watching communities grow and watching elected officials come and go. One thing I have learned is that good leadership makes a difference. Cutler Bay does not need political games, unnecessary fighting or more promises that never get delivered. It needs someone who will roll up their sleeves, work with residents and get things done. We believe Suzy Lord is that person.

Cutler Bay News strongly endorses Suzy Lord for mayor in the Tuesday, December 1, 2026, runoff election.

We encourage every Cutler Bay resident to get involved, learn about the candidates and, most importantly, get out and vote. Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Cutler Bay deserves strong leadership. Cutler Bay deserves results. Cutler Bay deserves Suzy Lord.

On December 1, get out and vote for Suzy Lord for mayor.