Deering Estate Artist-in-Residence Spotlight: Barron Sherer

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Image Courtesy of Barron Sherer

Barron Sherer is a Miami-based time-based media artist whose practice draws Barron Sherer, born in Rock Hill, South Carolina, resides and works in Miami, Florida. He is a time-based media artist with expertise in moving-image archiving. He focuses on transforming and reusing archived films and videos across cinematic, para-cinematic, and gallery installation settings. Sherer’s film-based moving-image and photography work focuses on the détournement and rerouting of archival media, combining them with materials he creates using legacy media-making techniques. This work considers contemporary and historical realities, as well as the image-based representations that engage with them.



His artistic practice is reflexive, often questioning or relating to cultural memory and current times. His engagement with social media and digital channels also allows him to generate source material for temporary and experiential installations. During his time in South Florida, Sherer has participated in collaborative art practices, led media workshops, given public talks, curated exhibitions, and programmed film screenings.



In 2017, Sherer received a South Florida Cultural Consortium Fellowship. In 2020, he founded a studio project that received major investment from the Knight Foundation through a Knight Arts Challenge award. He received a 2020 Oolite Arts Ellies Creators Award for a large-scale moving image installation. He was a 2023 Knight Foundation Art + Tech Expansion Fund recipient, investing in his analog-to-digital art-making workflows. Currently, Barron is a 2026 Programming Partner at Deering Estate.



Recent work has been exhibited widely and locally at the Frost Museum of Art, Perez Art Museum Miami, Dimensions Variable, and Emerson Dorsch Miami. Sherer’s 2018 solo exhibition at Walls Gallery in Miami,Gold Coast, Australia, MIAMI/MIAMI, and 2024 Bridge Red Studios featured 16mm installations and video projections. Barron’s Film work is in The Centre Pompidou Film Collection, Canyon Cinema Foundation, and private collections.

This month, A 16mm copy of Barron’s “Mobile Phone Studies, Nos. 1-25” (2020) has been deposited at The Centre Pompidou in Paris as part of a major donation from the Bruce Posner Collection. On October 19th, Baron will provide a talk and workshop to students in the Digital Arts program at Stetson University and guide them using Bolex Film cameras. Baron’s next program EXPANDED ARCHIVE Home Movie Day Miami 2026 will be held at the Deering Estate Visitor Center Theater on Saturday, October 17th, at 4 pm. Tickets are free and are available through Eventbrite.

Image Courtesy of Barron Sherer

About the Artist-in-Residence Program

The Deering Estate is proud to house 17 brilliant Artists-in-Residence for the 2026 season. Each artist interprets the historical, architectural, intellectual, archeological, and natural elements of the Deering Estate in their own artistic practice, while pursuing innovative projects, studio work, connecting with other artists, and engaging the public.

Each artist has a unique artistic practice, including but not limited to painting, sculpture, photography, cinematography, performance arts and the literary arts.

About the Deering Estate

Deering Estate, located at 16701 SW 72 Ave. in Miami, is a 21st Century house museum, cultural and ecological field station, and a national landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places, owned by the State of Florida and managed by Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department. Deering Estate is designated as one of seven Miami-Dade County “Heritage Parks” which have a vital role in our community’s history, environment and in providing recreational and cultural experiences.

Cultural Arts Programming at the Deering Estate is made possible with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, and The Deering Estate Foundation, Inc.

About the Deering Estate Foundation

For those who treasure the Deering Estate, who advocate for its preservation and wish to invest in its future, The Deering Estate Foundation provides opportunities for individuals and corporations alike to partake in membership, signature events, and one-of-a-kind experiences, all in service of providing vital funding and support to the Deering Estate. Through these efforts, the foundation fulfills its mission to uphold the legacy of Charles Deering’s cherished 1920s-era property, to provide funding for the cultural, educational and recreational experiences it offers, as well as its significant scientific and archaeological endeavors to conserve its diverse flora, fauna and the eight native ecosystems that thrive on its 450 acres, and to ensure its longevity as a prized American heritage site. Established in 1989, The Deering Estate Foundation, Inc. is a community-based charitable 501(c) 3 Florida Corporation and the philanthropic partner of the Deering Estate.