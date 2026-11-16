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The Deering Estate Foundation will host its ninth annual Mistletoe & Martinis holiday event on Friday, December 11, 2026, from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the Deering Estate. The signature holiday fundraiser will feature handcrafted martinis, coastal-inspired cocktails, delicious bites, live music, and dancing in a setting where seaside elegance meets heartfelt generosity.

Guests are encouraged to embrace the theme in coastal chic holiday attire as they stroll the grounds and enjoy designer-led holiday décor, food and drinks, sponsored by some of Miami’s best restaurants and caterers, including Old Cutler Inn, Delicious Catering, French Bistro, Catering by Les, Golden Rule Seafood, Joe’s Stone Crab, Rodbenders Raw Bar and Grill, Platea, bartaco, Kitchen 57, and Chill N Ice Cream. While a variety of other beverages will be available, martinis will be well shaken and stirred with Zyr Vodka, Voli 305, Madame Backlash Gin, Don Q Rum, Cairlinn Bay Irish Whiskey, and specialty potions created and crafted by the Tipsee Chix.

“This is one of our favorite signature events of the year, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome neighbors and friends to the beloved estate as we get in the yuletide spirit,” says Nina Zanella, Executive Director of the Deering Estate Foundation. “We are thrilled to gather together at the beautiful Deering Estate to toast the holiday season and celebrate in a way that is fun and festive for all.”

Co-chaired by Deering Estate Foundation Board Members and Trustees, Jo Ann Szaro and Beth Person, and coordinated by Aloré Event Firm, this evening of merriment is all about community.

Throughout the evening, attendees will enjoy the beautiful holiday lights and explore the lavishly decorated Richmond Cottage. This year, the Deering Estate’s Historic Holiday Décor celebrates the holiday season with the theme Tides and Tidings. Each room of the Richmond Cottage will feature holiday decorations created by a cadre of professional interior designers and volunteers that will bring to life this special time of year.



The online silent auction is open to the public from December 4, 2026, with bids closing at 11:59 p.m. on December 13, 2026.

The Deering Estate Foundation is especially grateful for the support of its valued event sponsors, including McLuskey, McDonald & Hughes, PA, Greenberg Traurig, the Szaro Family, Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins, and Orion Real Estate Group.

Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance. All proceeds benefit the Deering Estate Foundation’s community, conservation and cultural programming.



The Historic Holiday Décor is on display daily, from November 27, 2026, to January 6, 2027, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. For more information on the Holiday Season of events at the Deering Estate, please visit the Deering Estate website.



About the Deering Estate Foundation

For those who treasure the Deering Estate, who advocate for its preservation and wish to invest in its future, the Deering Estate Foundation provides opportunities for individuals and corporations alike to partake in membership, signature events, and one-of-a-kind experiences, all in service of providing vital funding and support to the Deering Estate. Through these efforts, the foundation fulfills its mission to uphold the legacy of Charles Deering’s cherished 1920s-era property, to provide funding for the cultural, educational and recreational experiences it offers, as well as its significant scientific and archaeological endeavors to conserve its diverse flora, fauna and the eight native ecosystems that thrive on its 450 acres, and to ensure its longevity as a prized American heritage site. Established in 1989, The Deering Estate Foundation, Inc. is a community-based charitable 501(c) 3 Florida Corporation and the philanthropic partner of the Deering Estate.