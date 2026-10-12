Destino Político 2026

Community Newspapers (Miami-Dade)Destino Político 2026By Grant Miller, PublisherOctober 12, 2026 Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here Previous articleShe Loves Too Hard—and Palmetto Bay Is Better for ItNext articleBusiness Beyond the Beach | Priscila Hawthorne of The Maximum LifeGGrant Miller, PublisherGrant can be reached at grant@communitynewspapers.comRelated articlesShe Loves Too Hard—and Palmetto Bay Is Better for ItOctober 12, 2026Gary Fields Brings The Book of Judges Home to MiamiOctober 12, 2026Two Nights, 294 Artists, and III Points in MiamiOctober 12, 2026Set an End Date: Miami’s DDA Should Earn a Vote to ContinueOctober 11, 2026