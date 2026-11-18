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Eddy Arriola and I first crossed paths when I worked at the Miami Downtown Development Authority and he was at Apollo Bank. Years later, writing books gave us a new reason to connect. That made him a fitting guest for Episode 46 of The Miami Book Hub, where we discussed his book, It’s All About Relationships.

Born and raised in Miami, Eddy grew up around entrepreneurs, including his father. He started a business with his brothers, then decided to enter banking. He had no banking background, but he understood people, leadership and organizational culture. Others trusted him enough to take a chance on what became Apollo Bank.

That experience helped shape his book. In a city where so many people arrive seeking a fresh start, we agreed, trust often grows through the people who can vouch for you and the promises you keep.

Building that trust starts with listening. Eddy described how our own conversations changed once we began comparing notes about writing and publishing. A shared interest gave us something to explore and ways to help each other.

“What are you willing to do for that other person?” I asked. To me, generosity without an expectation of repayment is essential. Eddy’s experience after selling the bank brought that distinction home: some people stopped calling when he could no longer send business their way.

We also talked about showing up. Looking back at my book launch, I recognized how much the evening owed to relationships built over the years.

“And those people showed up not because of my book, they showed up because of me,” I told Eddy. They were kind enough to buy copies, too. Whether they’ve all read them is another question.

Eddy offers a practical framework called CARPE: connect, align, respond, prioritize and evaluate. Find a point of connection, understand whether your goals fit, respond thoughtfully, decide where to devote your attention and reassess as circumstances change. He designed the book so busy readers could take even one useful idea from a chapter and put it to work.

Our conversation also turned to artificial intelligence. I believe human connection will become even more valuable as technology advances. Eddy sees that in his coaching work: clients who use AI regularly still seek his experience, reassurance and personal understanding.

Then there’s the relationship with yourself. Eddy encouraged readers to think about what success means to them, including time with family and friends. Journaling helped him reflect on those questions and develop the habit that eventually produced his book.

“Journaling was a bridge to writing,” he explained.

His ambition began as a child visiting A Likely Story, a bookstore on Sunset Drive. “One day, I want to see my name on a book on this shelf,” he remembered thinking. I know that feeling. Hearing how he finally followed through was a reminder to anyone still waiting to begin: sit down and write.

Ask for It’s All About Relationships at Books & Books, or find it on Amazon. Connect with Eddy on LinkedIn, and learn more about him at ArriolaCo.com.

Watch our full conversation, subscribe to the newsletter and explore more at TheMiamiBookHub.com.

Until next time… keep reading, keep writing, and stay curious, Miami!