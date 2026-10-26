EUKIHAL Brings a Taste of Europe to Miami

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Grilled Halloumi cheese on arugula salad. Photo: Courtesy of EUKIHAL

Miami’s food and hospitality scene got a taste of Europe on September 15 as the EUKIHAL Campaign hosted an exclusive tasting and networking event at Meraki Greek Bistro in Downtown Miami. Held during the Americas Food & Beverage Show 2026, the event celebrated two European specialties: Halloumi PDO from Cyprus and kiwifruit from Kavala, Greece.

The evening brought together food industry professionals, importers, restaurateurs, distributors, and media for an experience that combined European flavors with opportunities to connect and explore new business relationships.

Guests enjoyed a selection of bites, including halloumi fries and marinated halloumi skewers, alongside refreshing kiwi mocktails. One of the highlights was a live cooking demonstration by Meraki’s Executive Chef, Peter Tsaglis, who showcased the versatility of the featured ingredients with a Halloumi, Kiwi & Watermelon Salad.

Representatives from Cyprus also shared insights into the products’ heritage, production, and growing presence in international markets. The chef’s demonstration concluded with a Q&A, giving guests the opportunity to learn more about the ingredients and their culinary possibilities.

Beyond the tasting, the event created space for meaningful conversations and potential partnerships across the food, retail, and hospitality industries. Through the EUKIHAL Campaign, European producers continue to introduce international audiences to the quality, tradition, and versatility behind these distinctive products, bringing a little taste of Cyprus and Greece to Miami.

Connect and explore new business relationships.

Guests enjoyed a selection of bites, including halloumi fries and marinated halloumi skewers, alongside refreshing kiwi mocktails. One of the highlights was a live cooking demonstration by Meraki’s Executive Chef, Peter Tsaglis, who showcased the versatility of the featured ingredients with a Halloumi, Kiwi & Watermelon Salad.

Representatives from Cyprus also shared insights into the products’ heritage, production, and growing presence in international markets. The chef’s demonstration concluded with a Q&A, giving guests the opportunity to learn more about the ingredients and their culinary possibilities.

Beyond the tasting, the event created space for meaningful conversations and potential partnerships across the food, retail, and hospitality industries. Through the EUKIHAL Campaign, European producers continue to introduce international audiences to the quality, tradition, and versatility behind these distinctive products, bringing a little taste of Cyprus and Greece to Miami.