FloridaCampgrounds.com launches a guide to camping at Florida’s natural springs

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Florida’s natural springs are among the state’s most loved outdoor destinations, and FloridaCampgrounds.com now brings the campgrounds closest to them together in one free guide: https://floridacampgrounds.com /campgrounds/springs

The guide compares 11 campgrounds and 600+ campsites at or near Florida springs, including Rainbow Springs, Manatee Springs, Fanning Springs, Silver Springs, Wekiwa Springs and Blue Spring state parks, Gilchrist Blue Springs, and the Ocala National Forest springs at Salt Springs, Juniper Springs and Alexander Springs. Campers can check live weekend availability, see tent, RV and cabin options, review park rules, and book through the official Florida State Parks or Recreation.gov systems. Nightly rates start around $20.

FloridaCampgrounds.com helps travelers find and compare campgrounds across Florida, from state parks to RV resorts.

Contact: Jenny Thompson, FloridaCampgrounds.com, jenny.thompson@floridacampgrou nds.org