FWC Lionfish Challenge sets a new standard

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The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) annual Lionfish Challenge has concluded, setting new records for participation and lionfish removals since the program began. These results highlight Florida’s growing statewide commitment to controlling invasive lionfish populations.

I’m excited to announce that during the summer-long tournament, a total of 533 registered participants removed 36,187 lionfish over 1,468 dive trips, this is an increase of more than 5,000 lionfish harvested, compared to the 2025 challenge.

The record-breaking success of the Lionfish Challenge demonstrates the powerful conservation impact of collective action. By removing more than 36,000 invasive lionfish from Florida’s waters, participants are helping reduce pressure on native marine species, protect biodiversity, and preserve the health of our precious marine ecosystems. This achievement reflects Florida’s growing commitment to safeguarding our underwater resources for future generations.

Each year, winners of the challenge are selected across multiple categories. The FWC expanded this year’s competition to recognize six champions: Lionfish King, Lionfish Queen, Commercial Champion, Junior Champion, Veteran Champion, and Top Checkpoint. Six winners, six titles and thousands of lionfish removed!

This year’s winners:

Lionfish King: Hunter Ledbetter of Monroe County secured the title with 1,541 lionfish removed.

Lionfish Queen: Helen Rodney of Broward County earned the title by harvesting 1,488 lionfish.

Commercial Champion: David Garrett of Volusia County removed 1,136 pounds of lionfish.

Junior Champion: Meagan Huffman of Texas removed 185 lionfish.

Veteran Champion: Ledbetter (USMC) was also the top military/veteran participant.

Top Checkpoint: Dive Pros in Pensacola accepted more than 5,000 lionfish tails during the season.

I’m beyond thankful for the support of our staff, sponsors, and the community that played a part in this achievement. This year’s Challenge showcased the impact that recreational divers and commercial harvesters have on protecting Florida’s marine ecosystems.

The FWC Lionfish Challenge is an annual opportunity to reward divers for harvesting invasive lionfish. Participation is free and divers may compete from anywhere in Florida. Prizes are awarded throughout the event based on the number of lionfish removed.

To learn more about how you can participate against this invasive species, visit https://reefrangers.myfwc.com/