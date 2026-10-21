Hey you! Yes, you! Get a little closer. A bit more. A little closer….I’ve got a secret to tell you.

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Did you ever wonder what it is about book clubs that has gotten celebrities like Dua Lipa, Reese Witherspoon Dakota Johnson and Emma Roberts leaning into the literary world like it’s the next best-selling opportunity. I have always been a believer that holding a book in your hand is a fashion statement, but even brands like Miu Miu and Coach are promoting their products alongside classics like Pride and Prejudice these days.

The reason behind the trend goes beyond the books themselves, beyond the people that attend them, even beyond the leaders that run them.

There is something magical that happens to us as readers when we are in book club.

We’ve all been there— on a bus caught giggling to ourselves with a book in our hand, or on a train wiping the tears in our eyes as we struggle to turn the pages, never mind what happens to us when we have hours of dedicated reading time on a plane and we can’t help but exclaim our opinion of what we just read to the passenger beside us. When we are in book club we can freely share all of that with others. What made us laugh or cry or scream connects us to other people. The sharing that happens in book club amplifies the reading experience by empowering us to relate to other readers on a deeper level. When we engage with others about the impact of a book on our thoughts and on our feelings, we release ourselves. We share who we are with others. We bond.

The bond created between readers in book clubs is unique. It is the one place where we can be completely vulnerable, yet also feel accepted, seen, and respected. In book club, it is ok to have a different opinion. Sometimes, even the only different opinion in the room. In book club, it is ok to show the different filters we carry through life. Our different filters create curiosity in a way that emboldens us to provide our unique perspectives. In book club, we are not shy about our differences. In bookclub, it is acceptable to be who you truly are. It makes for a richer conversation and allows us to grow as people as we see life through other people’s lenses. Book club is about the only place these days where our differences are celebrated.

When we can truly be ourselves, we not only allow others to learn, but we learn a lot about who we are. More importantly we learn about who we are as readers. Through reading with others and discussing books in a safe space, we can discover what pushes our buttons, even what may scare us, but the best part is discovering what inspires us.

Book club is more than just the books that we read. It is a community that fosters community and a sense of belonging within a group that empowers us to be true to who we are while growing to our full potential. This is the spark that keeps us coming back month after month. This is the secret to book club.

Find book club activities and opportunities by following @ReadsByAileen on Instagram.