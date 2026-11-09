Historic Holidays: “Tides & Tidings” at Deering Estate

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Celebrate the holiday season at Deering Estate with “Tides & Tidings,” this year’s Historic Holiday Décor experience. Inspired by Charles Deering’s passion for the sea, spirit of exploration, and the natural beauty of Biscayne Bay, the Richmond Cottage will be transformed into a coastal holiday wonderland featuring ocean-inspired decorations, elegant marine accents, and festive seasonal charm.



This year’s theme is a celebration of conservation and connection to the environment – values championed by Charles Deering and carried forward through the Estate’s ongoing preservation efforts today.



Under the creative direction of the Deering Estate’s Museum Team and in collaboration with the Deering Estate Foundation, 100 Ladies of Deering, and volunteers, the Estate will be transformed into a festival wonderland with nautical elegance, ocean-inspired décor, and holiday magic.



The Historic Holiday Décor is on display daily from Friday, November 27, 2026 – Wednesday, January 6, 2027 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Gates close at 4 p.m.). Please note that Deering Estate is closed on Christmas Day.



COST: Included with General Admission, $18 for adults (ages 15+) and $10 for children (ages 4-14), plus tax. Admission is free for Deering Estate Foundation Members and children under 4 years old.



For more information on the holiday season of events at the Deering Estate, please visit the website. Celebrate Deering all year and gift a membership to family and friends this Holiday Season!

About the Deering Estate

Deering Estate, located at 16701 SW 72 Ave. in Miami, is a 21st-century house museum, cultural and ecological field station, and a national landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places, owned by the State of Florida and managed by Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department. Deering Estate is designated as one of seven Miami-Dade County “Heritage Parks” which have a vital role in our community’s history, environment and in providing recreational and cultural experiences.