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In the tradition of St. John Bosco, Immaculata-La Salle High School (ILS) believes that educating young people means teaching them to care for others and serve their community. This Thanksgiving, the ILS Royal Family brought that philosophy to life, providing 310 holiday grocery boxes to families served by St. John Bosco Parish and The Cathedral of St. Mary. Each box was packed and personally decorated by an ILS student, adding a thoughtful touch to a tradition rooted in compassion and generosity.

“St. John Bosco taught that education is a matter of the heart,” said Sister Kim Keraitis, principal of Immaculata-La Salle. “Every one of these boxes was packed by a student thinking about the family who would open it. That is what we hope our Royals carry with them long after they leave ILS.”

The initiative, known as the Maria Garces Wishbone Project, is an annual tradition led by students that form part of the school’s National Honor Society. More than a Thanksgiving food drive, the project reflects the school’s commitment to forming young people who understand that service to others is an essential part of their education.

Each family received a box filled with holiday staples, including rice, beans, oil, potatoes, yuca, sugar, cereal, coffee, jelly and canned meats—providing the makings of a Thanksgiving meal and food for many meals to follow. Families also received grocery store gift cards. In total, ILS students collected an estimated 6,000 pounds of food, extending the impact of their efforts well beyond the holiday table.

The project honors the memory of Maria Garces, a beloved former ILS teacher who once guided the school’s National Honor Society and championed its charitable efforts. Today, the students she helped inspire continue her legacy through the very work she held dear. Over the years, the Wishbone Project has grown into one of ILS’s signature service traditions, reminding each new generation of Royals that the greatest lessons are often learned through acts of kindness, generosity and service.

About Immaculata-La Salle High School

Immaculata-La Salle High School (ILS) is a co-educational Catholic college preparatory school in Coconut Grove, part of the Archdiocese of Miami. Founded in 1958 and led today by the Salesian Sisters of Don Bosco, ILS provides “the highest quality Catholic education based on the Gospel and St. John Bosco’s educational philosophy.” Its bayfront campus serves about 890 students in grades 9 through 12 and offers three Signature Pathway Programs: STEAM, Applied Global Leadership and AP Capstone. STEAM students choose a focus in digital arts, engineering, fitness and sport studies, global business, health science, legal studies or theatre arts. The school also offers 23 Advanced Placement courses, 17 dual enrollment courses, industry externships, honor societies, athletics and the arts. Every student completes 100 hours of community service before graduating. Learn more at ilsroyals.com.