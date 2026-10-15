In an AI World, Cybersecurity Requires Human Judgment

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Grand Opening AI Innovation Hub & Ribbon Cutting at Kendall Campus on MArch 17, 2026

When a cyberattack disrupts a hospital, compromises a small business, or exposes a family’s financial information, the damage extends well beyond technology. It interrupts care, threatens livelihoods, and undermines trust. For Miami, a community whose economy depends on connections across industries and borders, preparing people to protect our digital systems is an essential investment in our future.

Artificial intelligence adds urgency to that responsibility. It can help cybersecurity professionals analyze information and identify threats. It can also help criminals craft convincing deceptions and exploit vulnerabilities.

As these capabilities advance, we must think carefully about what it means to prepare someone to defend an organization. Familiarity with the latest tools is only the beginning. Professionals need the knowledge to understand what those tools reveal, the skills to investigate what they miss, and the judgment to decide what happens next.

That should shape how we educate the cybersecurity workforce.

An AI system may flag unusual activity, but someone must determine whether it signals an attack. An automated response may contain a threat, but someone must consider whether shutting down a system will interrupt an essential service. A convincing result may still be wrong. Professionals must know how to question it, verify the evidence, and take responsibility for a decision.

The more capable our technology becomes, the more consequential those human responsibilities become.

At Miami Dade College, our national leadership in cybersecurity education rests on connecting academic knowledge with applied skills. The National Security Agency has designated MDC a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense. Validated by the National Security Agency (NSA), MDC became the first college in Florida with both associate and bachelor’s degree programs in cybersecurity.

That recognition establishes a rigorous foundation. Our responsibility is to build on it as technology changes, preparing graduates who can understand complex systems, evaluate risk, and respond effectively under pressure.

Students need to know how networks operate, how information moves, and how vulnerabilities arise. Without that foundation, they may learn to operate a tool without understanding its findings. Strong academic preparation gives them the ability to investigate an unfamiliar problem and adapt when the tools change.

They also need opportunities to put their knowledge to work. At MDC’s Cybersecurity Center of the Americas, students use our Cyber Range to detect, investigate, and respond to realistic attacks in a simulated environment. They practice interpreting evidence, weighing options, and coordinating a response.

These experiences bring another essential set of capabilities into focus: communication, teamwork, critical thinking and ethical judgment. Cybersecurity professionals must explain risks to people with different responsibilities and levels of technical understanding. They must help leaders make informed decisions and work across an organization when time matters.

AI fluency belongs within this broader preparation. Students should understand how to use AI, assess its limitations, and protect sensitive information. They should be able to explain why they trust a finding and recognize when further investigation is necessary. MDC’s leadership in applied AI education strengthens our capacity to connect these capabilities with cybersecurity instruction.

This approach has implications beyond any one college.

Educators must assess whether students can apply knowledge in unfamiliar situations, justify their decisions, and communicate the consequences. Employers must help create those learning opportunities through internships, realistic training scenarios, and sustained engagement with faculty. Hiring practices should give candidates meaningful opportunities to demonstrate what they know and can do.

We must also make these pathways accessible. Working adults, veterans, and first-generation college students bring experience and perspectives that our cybersecurity workforce needs. Certificates, associate degrees, and bachelor’s degrees provide multiple entry points, allowing learners to develop skills and continue their education as their careers advance.

For Miami, developing that local talent connects economic opportunity with community resilience. It prepares residents for careers that help protect the businesses, institutions, and essential services around them.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month should prompt us to consider the people behind our digital defenses. Investing in their education requires a lasting commitment to knowledge, practical skills, and sound judgment.

As a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense, Miami Dade College is helping lead that work. Our obligation is to prepare professionals who can use increasingly powerful technology with the understanding and responsibility that protecting a community demands.