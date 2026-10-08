Is It Time for Florida to Think Pink?

Community Newspapers (Miami-Dade)South Miami NewsIs It Time for Florida to Think Pink?By Grant Miller, PublisherOctober 8, 2026 Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here Previous articleFIU ranks among top 50 public universities in U.S. News & World Report for third year; ranks No. 1 for economic and social mobilityNext articleMIAMI MARLINS ANNOUNCE VENEZUELA RELIEF EFFORTS AHEAD OF CHOQUE DE GIGANTES AT LOANDEPOT PARKGGrant Miller, PublisherGrant can be reached at grant@communitynewspapers.comRelated articlesThe Alegre Show: Meet Isabella ” IsaKnows”, Entrepreneur & Content CreatorOctober 9, 2026The Michael Miller Show: Camillus House Leaders on Fighting Homelessness in MiamiOctober 8, 2026Vote YES On #268 A+ Teachers Create A+ SchoolsOctober 8, 2026Miami Mothers Are Building a Stronger Voice for FamiliesOctober 8, 2026