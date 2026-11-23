Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

After a two-year absence, Kush Wynwood is making its return to the neighborhood with more than just a new restaurant. Founder Matt “Kush” Kuscher is transforming a nearly century-old building into a mixed-use destination that combines dining, affordable housing, art and local businesses under one roof.

The project, known as “Kush Korner,” is located at 2003 N. Miami Avenue and marks one of the most ambitious undertakings by Kush Hospitality Group. Set to reopen in November, the development brings new life to a historic 1926 building that housed the original Kush Wynwood restaurant for nearly a decade.

The 7,500-square-foot property will feature a redesigned 2,200-square-foot restaurant, a cocktail bar, a tattoo studio and 10 affordable studio apartments specifically designated for hospitality workers.

The residential component is particularly significant in a city where rising housing costs have made it increasingly difficult for service industry employees to live near their workplaces.

After witnessing his own employees struggle with lengthy commutes, transportation challenges and housing expenses, Kuscher worked to incorporate affordable housing into the project’s redevelopment.

Developed in partnership with the Omni Community Redevelopment Agency and supported in part by the Public Benefit Trust Fund, the apartments will remain protected under a 50-year affordability agreement.

Preserving a Piece of Miami History

Originally constructed in 1926 by Samuel Dubbin, a pioneer of Miami’s early Jewish community, the flatiron-style building has witnessed nearly a century of transformation.

Once part of a residential neighborhood known as Little San Juan, the property has served as apartments, restaurants, a pharmacy and even a brothel. It also reportedly housed notorious organized crime figure James “Whitey” Bulger during the 1950s.

When the property faced demolition, Kuscher began a four-year effort to preserve the landmark and give it a new purpose.

Today, the building’s history is being incorporated into the dining experience through an extensive collection of Miami-inspired artwork.

A large mural of Walter Mercado by artist Lalone overlooks North Miami Avenue, while other pieces celebrate Wynwood’s Puerto Rican roots and artistic heritage.

Inside, a corridor installation by Camilo Rojas features the handwritten names of 180 artists who helped establish Wynwood as an internationally recognized arts district.

The property will feature more than 25 works from 20 artists, effectively transforming Kush Korner into an unofficial art gallery.

Among its more unusual attractions is a replica of Whitey Bulger’s jail cell hidden inside a closet, complete with prison-issued memorabilia acquired at auction.

“Everything in my restaurants has a story, and Kush Wynwood may have more than any of them,” said Kuscher. “The history of the building, the evolution of the neighborhood and the pieces of Miami culture we’ve collected are woven throughout the experience.”

A New Restaurant With Familiar Favorites

The redesigned Kush Wynwood will feature a 50-seat dining room anchored by a 12-seat island bar, with exposed red brick, dark green tile and eclectic decorative elements.

The restaurant’s menu will bring together some of the most popular dishes from across Kush Hospitality’s portfolio of restaurants.

Among the highlights is the Johnny Utah burger, previously voted Best Burger in Miami by Miami New Times, featuring corned beef, cheddar, white onions, lettuce, tomato and LoKal sauce.

The menu will also feature the Frita by Kush, recognized by Food Network among America’s best burgers, and the Jewban Sandwich, which earned the No. 3 spot on Time Out’s ranking of the world’s best sandwiches.

Other returning favorites include Florida Alligator Bites, Reuben Croquetas, Chicken N Waffles and an assortment of vegetarian burgers, salads and soups.

Dessert offerings will include Banana Cream Bread Pudding, Key Lime Pie and the Kush Brownie Sundae, served with vanilla bean ice cream, caramel, pecans and bacon.

The beverage menu will feature playful, Miami-inspired cocktails such as Coming Home From Tootsies, Mexican From Miami and Sana Sana Culito de Rana, along with locally brewed craft beers created exclusively for the restaurant.

Kush Wynwood will also offer a children’s menu and an outdoor menu for dogs, complete with specialty meals and dog beer.

More Than a Restaurant

In addition to the dining experience, Kush Korner will welcome two independent businesses: Broth and Bitters, a cocktail bar from bartender Erika Holtz, and Creative Souls, a tattoo studio from local artist James Moyer.

The businesses, combined with the residential apartments and restaurant, are intended to create a community-oriented destination that reflects Wynwood’s cultural identity.

Kush Wynwood also plans to introduce a $5 happy hour, neighborhood specials and additional programming throughout the year.

Founded in 2011, Kush Hospitality Group has become known for its locally inspired restaurant concepts, scratch-made food and emphasis on incorporating Miami’s culture into its dining experiences.

With Kush Korner, the hospitality group is extending that approach beyond food, combining historic preservation, affordable housing and neighborhood businesses in a single development.

Kush Wynwood is located at 2003 N. Miami Avenue in Miami. The restaurant’s announced operating hours are Sunday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until late.

For more information, visit kushhospitality.com