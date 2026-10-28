Little Haiti Revitalization Trust Launches New Website and Opens Fourth Quarter Funding for Small Businesses, Homeowners and Community Organizations

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The Little Haiti Revitalization Trust (LHRT) today unveiled its new website, littlehaititrust.com, and announced that its fourth-quarter funding opportunities are now open to eligible residents, businesses and organizations within the Little Haiti boundaries.

The new site was built around a simple goal: make it easier for the people LHRT serves to find the support they qualify for. Residents and business owners can now review program details, check eligibility requirements, find application steps and stay informed about public board meetings, workshops and community events, all from a single, mobile-friendly destination.

“The launch of the Little Haiti Revitalization Trust’s new website marks an important step toward strengthening our connection with the community,” said Joann Milord, President and CEO of LHRT. “This platform will make it easier for residents, small business owners and community organizations to access information about our programs, resources and funding opportunities. We are committed to ensuring that the people of Little Haiti have the tools and support they need to thrive while preserving the rich cultural heritage that makes our community unique.”

Fourth-Quarter Funding Now Open

Small Business Grant Program: up to $20,000 for commercial improvements or up to $10,000 for equipment, operations and technology, for eligible brick-and-mortar businesses and nonprofit organizations in Little Haiti.

Community Education Placemaking Grant Program: awards of up to $5,000 for organizations delivering free, multi-session programs focused on culture, education and community engagement within Little Haiti.

Home Rehabilitation Program: up to $100,000 through a 10-year forgivable loan for critical repairs to eligible single-family homes, townhomes and duplexes.

Homebuyer Assistance Program: up to $200,000 through a forgivable second mortgage for qualifying purchases within Little Haiti, including single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and duplexes.

College and Trade School Scholarship Program: $2,500 to eligible Little Haiti residents pursuing college degrees, trade certifications and career-focused education.

Interested applicants can review full eligibility guidelines and application steps at littlehaititrust.com. For assistance, call 305-960-2964 or email LHRT@miamigov.com.

A Record of Investment in the Neighborhood

The new funding cycle builds on a track record of direct investment in Little Haiti. Through its Small Business Grant Program, LHRT has approved $330,000 in awards. Its College and Trade School Scholarship Program has awarded and disbursed $22,500 to date. The Trust has also supported affordable homeownership and rental developments, including the South Florida Community Land Trust’s Place Louverture and Haitian American CDC’s Citadelle Village Little Haiti, and funded a multi-cohort financial literacy program with Catholic Charities that served 56 residents.

Residents, business owners and community partners are encouraged to visit littlehaititrust.com, follow LHRT on social media @littlehaititrust and attend upcoming public board meetings.

About the Little Haiti Revitalization Trust

The mission of the Little Haiti Revitalization Trust is to strengthen and revitalize Little Haiti by advancing economic opportunity, supporting local businesses, creating jobs, expanding affordable housing and preserving the neighborhood as the cultural and economic heartbeat of the Haitian community—so residents, families and future generations can live, work and thrive.