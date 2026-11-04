Mayor Lago, Why Is Gables Making Christmas So Difficult?

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For more than 30 years, families in Coral Gables have bought Christmas trees from the same familiar lot on Granada Boulevard. Parents brought their children, grandparents brought their grandchildren, and a retired Coral Gables fire captain helped build a Christmas tradition that became part of the community. Now, after more than three decades, Mayor Vince Lago and the City of Coral Gables have managed to turn a Christmas tree lot into another City Hall controversy. Are you kidding me? We are talking about Christmas trees! Not a billion-dollar development, not a major government contract, not some complicated political deal. Christmas trees! And somehow City Hall couldn’t find a way to work things out before the holiday season. What kind of message does that send to the residents and small-business owners of Coral Gables?

Let’s look at the facts. Retired Fire Captain Paul Boutin has operated this business for decades. His company, Firefighters Christmas Trees Inc., has an agreement with the Coral Gables Firefighters Benevolent Association to use its name. Mayor Lago raised questions about that arrangement, the money involved and whether the operation was meeting the city’s charitable requirements. Those are fair questions, and I believe in transparency. But here’s my question: Where was City Hall for the past 30 years? The city approved this operation year after year. If there was a problem, why wasn’t it addressed five years ago, ten years ago or even last Christmas? Why wait until the end of October, when the operator reportedly had already committed approximately $130,000 preparing for the season? Government has a responsibility to enforce its rules, but it also has a responsibility to treat people fairly and give them a reasonable opportunity to correct problems.

And let’s talk about small businesses. Mayor Lago and city officials love to talk about supporting local businesses, but supporting businesses takes more than attending ribbon cuttings, shaking hands and taking photographs. It means working with people when problems arise. It means giving clear answers, making decisions on time and finding reasonable solutions. Commissioner Ariel Fernandez raised the possibility of allowing the operation to continue for the 2026 season while addressing the concerns going forward. Why couldn’t that approach have worked? If the city believed additional charitable contributions or financial disclosures were necessary, why not put those requirements in writing and work toward an agreement? Instead, the permit application was withdrawn, and a longstanding holiday tradition was left in jeopardy.

Then there’s the politics. Commissioner Melissa Castro questioned whether the timing had anything to do with the firefighters’ union supporting her instead of Mayor Lago. The mayor denied any political motivation. I am not saying political retaliation occurred, but I am saying the public deserves a complete explanation. When something has been operating for more than 30 years and suddenly becomes a major controversy days before an election, people are going to ask questions. And they should. City Hall should release the relevant records, explain exactly when the concerns were discovered and tell residents what efforts were made to resolve them. That’s what transparency looks like.

I’ve spent my life in Miami-Dade County, and I believe government should help communities succeed, not make life unnecessarily difficult for the people who live and work here. Mayor Lago, Coral Gables has bigger problems than a Christmas tree lot. After more than 30 years, why couldn’t City Hall sit down with the firefighters and the business owner and work something out? That’s what leadership is supposed to do. The people of Coral Gables deserve answers, not another political controversy.

Christmas should bring a community together, not become another fight at City Hall. Mayor Lago, explain what happened, explain why it happened, and tell the residents what you’re going to do about it.