Mayor Vince Lago, Residents Deserve a Public Performance Dashboard

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Show Taxpayers Where Their Money Goes and What City Hall Is Delivering — Every 90 Days

Mayor Vince Lago, you have your team. You have the city administration. You have the resources. Now it’s time to deliver. I’ve lived in Miami-Dade County my entire life, and I’ve watched politicians make promises, cut ribbons, hold press conferences and congratulate themselves while taxpayers are still waiting for results. Coral Gables is known as The City Beautiful, but beautiful homes, tree-lined streets and historic buildings don’t automatically make a city well-run. What makes a great city is leadership, transparency, accountability and results. Mayor Lago, here’s my challenge: Put a public performance dashboard online and let residents see exactly how their city is performing. Not another glossy brochure. Not another expensive study. Not another press release. Real numbers, real deadlines and real accountability.

I’ve said it before about Miami-Dade County, and I’ll say it again about Coral Gables: If you’re spending taxpayers’ money, you should be able to show taxpayers the results. Businesses measure performance every day. They track expenses, set goals and hold people accountable. Why should government be any different? Coral Gables already has a strategic plan. That’s fine. But a plan without measurable results is just another document collecting dust. Residents deserve more than promises. They deserve answers. And here are four areas where City Hall should start.

First, show us the money. Every dollar. How much is Coral Gables spending on salaries, overtime, consultants, outside attorneys, contracts and capital projects? Which projects are over budget? Which departments are spending more than planned? Put the numbers online in plain English. Residents shouldn’t have to dig through hundreds of pages of government documents to find out where their money went. If City Hall can spend it, City Hall can explain it.

Second, fix traffic, parking and infrastructure. Residents want streets maintained, drainage systems working, sidewalks repaired and parking that makes sense. Put every major infrastructure project on the dashboard. Show the original budget, current cost, promised completion date and actual progress. If a project is delayed, explain why. If costs increase, tell taxpayers who approved the additional spending. Stop measuring government by how many projects are announced. Start measuring how many are finished.

Third, protect the neighborhoods. Coral Gables has something special, and once you lose the character of a community, getting it back is almost impossible. Development has its place, but residents must come first. Every major project should include clear answers about traffic, parking, drainage and neighborhood impact. What did developers promise? What did the city approve? Were those promises kept? Put it on the dashboard. Coral Gables belongs to its residents, not City Hall or developers.

Fourth, make City Hall work for the people. How long does it take to get a permit? How quickly are inspections completed? How many resident complaints are resolved within 30 days? How many calls and emails go unanswered? Every department should have measurable standards, and those results should be public. Residents shouldn’t need connections at City Hall to get a phone call returned or a problem solved. Good government means the system works for everybody, not just the people who know somebody.

Mayor Lago, I understand you don’t run City Hall alone. There’s a city manager and a commission. But leadership means bringing people together, setting goals and demanding results. Every department should have clear performance targets, and residents should know whether those targets are being met. No finger-pointing. No passing the buck. No excuses. The dashboard should be updated every 90 days, showing what’s completed, what’s behind schedule, what’s over budget and who’s responsible for fixing the problems. And don’t bury it somewhere on the city’s website. Put it where every resident can find it.

Mayor Lago, you have your team. You have the resources. Now show us the results. Put the public performance dashboard online, update it every 90 days, and let residents see exactly where their tax dollars are going. No more excuses. No more passing the buck. The taxpayers are paying the bills, and they deserve answers. It’s time to deliver.

Any comments? Call or text Grant Miller at 305-323-8206.