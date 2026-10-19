MDC Wolfson Campus Hosts 3rd Annual Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust’s “Sprint for Seniors” Bed Race, November 6

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Miami Dade College’s (MDC) Wolfson Campus will once again take the lead in raising awareness about homelessness as it transforms into a one-of-a-kind racetrack for compassion and community action. On Friday, November 6, Homeless Awareness Day 2026, the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust “Sprint for Seniors” Bed Race returns to downtown Miami — reminding the community that one out of every four individuals entering the homeless system in Miami-Dade is over the age of 55, making older adults the fastest-growing homeless population in Miami-Dade. Media is welcome.

Organized by the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust, hosted by Miami Dade College and supported by generous donors, the high-spirited event will feature 30 teams of college students, professionals, community groups, and seniors competing in decorated, wheeled beds along MDC Wolfson Campus’ Kyriakides Plaza. Participants are encouraged to have fun, be creative, and race for a cause that hits close to home. Registration is open through October 31 or until all slots are full. Register here.

Proceeds from Sprint for Seniors will benefit the Ending Homelessness Fund, help unhoused senior citizens weather hard times and move toward stability and care.

As the heart of downtown Miami and a hub for civic engagement, Miami Dade College serves as the ideal stage for Homeless Awareness Day 2026, the nation’s largest single-day, community-wide initiative dedicated to educating residents about homelessness and how they can be part of the solution. The Sprint for Seniors is one of dozens of events taking place that day across Miami-Dade County, uniting schools, thought leaders, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations in a shared effort to raise awareness and compassion for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

For more information, please contact Lisa Mozloom, lisa@m.network or 305-528-5341.

WHAT: MDC Wolfson Hosts Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust’s “Sprint for Seniors” Bed Race

WHEN: Friday, November 6, 3-4:30 p.m.

WHERE: MDC Wolfson Campus, Kyriakides Plaza 300 NE 2nd Avenue

MDC Media Contact: Norma Ardila, 305-237-3607, nardila@mdc.edu.

Homeless Trust Media Contact: Lisa Mozloom, 305-528-5341, lisa@m.network

This and other MDC releases are available at news.mdc.edu.