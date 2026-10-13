Miami Authors Rally for 305 Pink Pack

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Local author Jo Avent thought she might donate October proceeds from her short story collection, Suburban Jungle and Other Stories, to 305 Pink Pack. Then she mentioned the idea to a few fellow writers, and suddenly she had a much bigger project on her hands… a charitable fundraising platform she named Authors For.

“I was blown away by the response,” she told me. Authors kept volunteering their royalties. By the time we recorded Episode 37 of The Miami Book Hub podcast, Jo estimated that Authors For had grown to 14 authors and 16 books, with titles in English and Spanish.

I met Jo through the South Florida Writers Association and joined the campaign myself. “I thought it was a brilliant concept. I jumped right in,” I told her. Joining us in the conversation were author Sergio Jablon and Michelle “Meesh” Zambrana, secretary of 305 Pink Pack’s board.

Meesh explained what that support makes possible. The organization provides transportation to treatment, grocery assistance and childcare for adults undergoing cancer treatment. Those everyday responsibilities can become overwhelming when someone is ill, especially without family nearby or the money to pay for help.

At the time of our conversation, Meesh said about 100 members were receiving services and 57 were waiting. October brings attention and fundraising, but the need continues throughout the year.

“Cancer does not just exist in October,” she reminded us.

Sergio understands that reality firsthand. His memoir, A Guy with Cancer Walks into a Bar…, draws on his experience with three cancer diagnoses. A comedy writer, he wanted to talk openly about a word that still makes some people lower their voices.

“You can have cancer and you can also have a life,” he said.

That means making room for laughter, going to the movies and enjoying things during treatment. Sergio’s doctors apparently weren’t always an appreciative audience for his jokes. Naturally, he blames the doctors, not his comedic talents.

But he also spoke movingly about his wife, and the relationship at the center of his memoir. The person accompanying you through treatment needs support, too. Meesh, whose mother is a cancer survivor, understood that well. Helping someone you love can mean learning when to step in and when to let them do something for themselves.

I thought about my wife and me when our daughters were born four months early. That experience brought us closer. As I said during the conversation, “It’s through these crises sometimes that you really get to know the person at a much deeper level.”

Cancer has touched several people in my family, and I realized while rereading my novel, Maya Lin & the Ancient Order of Seshat, in the arQitect, for the umpteenth time how often it had found its way into the story. We don’t always recognize everything we carry into our writing until we see it on the page.

Jo’s campaign gives those stories another way to help. Her collection ranges from dark and twisty to sweet and hopeful, while the participating books include fantasy, memoir and children’s stories. There’s plenty to choose from, including gifts for the holidays. You might even get your shopping done early. Imagine that.

Browse the participating books at AuthorsFor.com. The authors are donating 100% of their October royalties to 305 Pink Pack. You can also donate, volunteer or learn about support at 305PinkPack.org. For this and other conversations, our newsletter and more of Miami’s literary happenings, visit TheMiamiBookHub.com.

Until next time… keep reading, keep writing, and stay curious, Miami!