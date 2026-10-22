Miami Calls Itself World-Class. So Why Are Its Public Safety Facilities Third-World?

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$450 Million Public Safety Bond on the November 3 Ballot

You cannot call yourself a world-class city with third-world public safety facilities. Period. Miami has billions of dollars going into luxury condominiums, hotels, office towers and major developments. Cranes are everywhere. Our skyline is incredible. But while we continue building one of the most impressive cities in America, some of the police and fire facilities protecting our residents are falling apart. I support the $450 million public safety bond on the November 3 ballot. And I believe it is time Miami gets serious about fixing a problem that has been ignored for far too long.

Think about this. We expect our police officers to protect our neighborhoods, our firefighters to run into burning buildings and our paramedics to save lives. We expect them to respond immediately, day or night, weekends and holidays. But some of the buildings where these men and women work are outdated, overcrowded and deteriorating. How does that make sense? We spend billions building Miami, but we have allowed some of the facilities protecting Miami to fall behind. Something is wrong with that picture.

Miami’s police headquarters opened in 1976. It was designed for approximately 560 officers. Today, it accommodates far more personnel than originally intended. The building has experienced flooding, roof leaks, plumbing failures and electrical problems. Several fire stations are more than 50 years old, and some cannot properly accommodate today’s emergency vehicles. These are not problems that appeared yesterday. They have been building for decades. And every year we wait, construction costs can increase while conditions continue to deteriorate.

The proposed $450 million bond would help finance a new public safety headquarters, renovate aging fire stations and build additional stations where needed. It would also support modern emergency communications and operations facilities. We are not talking about fancy offices or luxury buildings. We are talking about the basic infrastructure needed to protect a major international city. Public safety is not an option. It is government’s number one responsibility.

Now let’s talk about the money. $450 million is a lot of money. The city says the bond can be repaid without increasing the current capital-projects debt millage rate. That is important. But borrowing money still costs money. There will be interest payments and long-term financial obligations. Taxpayers deserve to know exactly what they are paying for and what they are getting in return. Supporting public safety does not mean giving City Hall a blank check.

And here is something I have been saying for years. Where is the public dashboard? If Miami is going to spend $450 million, every taxpayer should be able to go online and see exactly where that money is going. Which fire station is being renovated? Who got the contract? What was the original budget? How much has been spent? When will construction be completed? If a project is $10 million over budget or a year behind schedule, tell us why. No excuses. No hiding behind complicated government reports. Put the numbers online and let the public see them.

The November 3 ballot also includes a separate proposal to create a permanent advisory bond oversight committee. That is worth examining. But another committee is not enough. We need real oversight, independent audits, public reporting and people willing to ask tough questions. I have seen too many government projects start with big promises and end with delays, cost overruns and finger-pointing. Miami taxpayers deserve better.

Here is where I stand. I support the $450 million public safety bond because I believe Miami needs modern facilities for the men and women who protect us every day. But I also expect the mayor, commissioners and city administration to deliver what they promise. Every project. Every deadline. Every dollar. If you tell taxpayers a fire station will cost $20 million, explain why if it ends up costing $30 million. If you promise a new facility in three years, tell us why if it takes five. That is called accountability.

Miami has spent decades building its reputation as an international city. We have the skyline, the businesses, the tourists and the investment. Now we need to make sure the infrastructure protecting all of it keeps pace. Our first responders should not have to work in deteriorating buildings while City Hall continues talking about how great Miami has become.

On November 3, City of Miami voters will decide whether to authorize this $450 million investment. I support the bond. I also expect the city to show taxpayers the results.

Because being a world-class city is not just about what we build. It is about how we protect the people who live here.

And one more thing.

Give our first responders the facilities they deserve. Give taxpayers the accountability they demand. And give Miami a public safety system that matches the city we claim to be.

Any questions, comments or statements? Call or text Grant Miller at 305-323-8206.