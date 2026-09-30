Miami-Dade County’s Small Business Certification Program Creates New Pathways to Opportunity

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For a small business owner, winning a government contract can be a significant milestone—obtaining steady revenue, scaling up your business , and achieving long-term growth. In Miami-Dade County, an important first step for many businesses is becoming certified through the County’s Small Business Development programs.

Today, Miami-Dade County has 1,732 certified firms participating in one or more certification programs, creating a growing network of local businesses positioned to compete for public-sector opportunities.

The County offers the Small Business Enterprise (SBE) certification programs in several certification categories, including Architectural & Engineering, Construction, and Goods & Services. In addition, the County also offers business certification for federal programs, such as Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) and Airport Concessionaire Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) programs. Each program is designed to serve different types of businesses and creates opportunities for qualified small business firms to participate in County contracting opportunities.

For entrepreneurs who have never navigated a government certification process, getting started may seem intimidating. Miami-Dade County is working to make the certification process more accessible. Businesses can begin their applications online, with County staff available to help small and local business owners understand the requirements and navigate the process. Once certified, businesses can also receive a concierge of technical assistance on a one-on-one basis from County staff to help match them with contracting opportunities, along with training and educational resources to better understand public procurement.

That commitment to customer service is important because certification is about more than a designation. It can provide access, preference, capital, and resources to contracting opportunities that may otherwise be difficult for small firms to identify or pursue.

Miami-Dade County’s Small Business Enterprise programs include policies such as set-asides, subcontractor goals, bid preferences, and other procurement measures designed to increase participation by certified businesses. These programs help create pathways for small businesses to compete for County contracts and establish relationships with larger contractors and government agencies.

The potential impact extends beyond Miami-Dade County government. Certified businesses can also benefit from opportunities with other public agencies that recognize and accept the County’s certifications, including Jackson Health System, Dade County Public Schools, and the City of Miami, among others. This creates a multiplier effect, connecting local businesses to billions of dollars in potential public-sector contracting opportunities.

Looking ahead, the goal for 2027 is to reach 2,000 certified firms. Reaching that milestone would mean hundreds of additional local businesses equipped to compete for opportunities and participate in the public procurement marketplace.

For entrepreneurs in Miami-Dade County, the message is straightforward: Review the applicable eligibility criteria, gather information and documents needed, then begin the certification process online today. The Small Business Enterprise certification team is ready to assist.

Small businesses are a vital part of Miami-Dade County’s economy. Helping them understand how to access government contracting opportunities is one way the County can turn its purchasing power into opportunities for local entrepreneurs, strengthen the small-business ecosystem, and advance Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s vision of an economy that works for everyone.

The path from certification to a government contract is not automatic, but certification can put a business in the room—and in the marketplace—where those opportunities exist.